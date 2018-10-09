Feature Lifestyle

This Terrifying Walk Is One Of The Scariest Things To Do In Dublin This Halloween

Can you handle it?

Do you want to scare the absolute shite out of someone this Halloween?

Picture this: You're walking up an abandoned hill on the outskirts of Dublin, where an old ruin awaits at the top that local lore says is a popular place for demonic and cult demonstrations to take place.

We're freaked already.

Hellfire Club is the terrifying spot in question, and Hidden Dublin are running tours on the reg all Halloween for people to get seriously spooked.

Here's what the tour will include:

"Board a private Hellfire Express to hear some of the haunted legends that abound further afield than Dublin City Centre at such famous landmarks as St Patrick's Cathedral, Rathfarnham Castle and Kilakee House as you make your way along the path towards the lonely & dark Dublin Mountains range.
"Arrive at the Hellfire Club – you disembark the bus and walk up to one of Ireland’s most lonely and infamous places. The burnt out shell of this haunted hunting lodge dating from 1725 is known for its association with Satanism, the supernatural and the occult.
"Be warned! Although this desolate place is miles from civilisation it has witnessed activities that should not be seen by anyone on this earthly plain. It is not unusual for visitors to experience head and chest tightness as their subconscious picks up on the horrors that this lonely hill has witnessed, it is not a place for the faint hearted"

You'll finish off the evening with a pint or two... If you make it back in one piece, that it is.

Header image: Alan Travers/Instagram

Comments

This Terrifying Walk Is One Of The Scariest Things To Do In Dublin This Halloween
This Terrifying Walk Is One Of The Scariest Things To Do In Dublin This Halloween
This Terrifying Walk Is One Of The Scariest Things To Do In Dublin This Halloween
The Ultimate Halloween Film Is Being Screened At The Light House Cinema This Week
The Ultimate Halloween Film Is Being Screened At The Light House Cinema This Week
The Greatest And Best Value Takeaway Meal Ever Served In Dublin
The Greatest And Best Value Takeaway Meal Ever Served In Dublin
12 Dublin Nightclubs We All Went To That Are Now Sadly Closed Down
12 Dublin Nightclubs We All Went To That Are Now Sadly Closed Down

The Botanic Gardens In Glasnevin Will Be Hosting Scary Movie Nights This Halloween
The Botanic Gardens In Glasnevin Will Be Hosting Scary Movie Nights This Halloween
Krispy Kreme Has Announced That It Will Be CLOSING Its Late Night Drive-Thru
Krispy Kreme Has Announced That It Will Be CLOSING Its Late Night Drive-Thru
VIDEO: Footage Emerges Of Dublin Taxi Driver "Chasing And Driving At Cyclist" In Terrifying Clip
VIDEO: Footage Emerges Of Dublin Taxi Driver "Chasing And Driving At Cyclist" In Terrifying Clip
One Of The Best Christmas Movies Is Going To Be Screened With A Live Orchestra At The National Concert Hall This December
One Of The Best Christmas Movies Is Going To Be Screened With A Live Orchestra At The National Concert Hall This December

