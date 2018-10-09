This Terrifying Walk Is One Of The Scariest Things To Do In Dublin This Halloween

Do you want to scare the absolute shite out of someone this Halloween?

Picture this: You're walking up an abandoned hill on the outskirts of Dublin, where an old ruin awaits at the top that local lore says is a popular place for demonic and cult demonstrations to take place.

We're freaked already.

Hellfire Club is the terrifying spot in question, and Hidden Dublin are running tours on the reg all Halloween for people to get seriously spooked.

Here's what the tour will include:

"Board a private Hellfire Express to hear some of the haunted legends that abound further afield than Dublin City Centre at such famous landmarks as St Patrick's Cathedral, Rathfarnham Castle and Kilakee House as you make your way along the path towards the lonely & dark Dublin Mountains range.

"Arrive at the Hellfire Club – you disembark the bus and walk up to one of Ireland’s most lonely and infamous places. The burnt out shell of this haunted hunting lodge dating from 1725 is known for its association with Satanism, the supernatural and the occult.

"Be warned! Although this desolate place is miles from civilisation it has witnessed activities that should not be seen by anyone on this earthly plain. It is not unusual for visitors to experience head and chest tightness as their subconscious picks up on the horrors that this lonely hill has witnessed, it is not a place for the faint hearted"

You'll finish off the evening with a pint or two... If you make it back in one piece, that it is.

Header image: Alan Travers/Instagram



