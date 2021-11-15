This workshop will show you how to incorporate humour into public speaking

If you absolutely dread standing up to speak in front of a crowd, or struggle with getting your personality across when presenting, this workshop could be for you.

I mean, we all surely struggle with that a bit, don't we? You could spend days before your big presentation at work feeling like you have it nailed - you might have even rehearsed the odd pause for laughter. But when you get up there, all of a sudden it's 8 Mile vibes. We're talking knees weak, palms heavy, vomit on your sweater already (mom's spaghetti). Okay, hopefully you don't reach vomit levels but still, it can be difficult.

Well my friends, our nervy days are over. Bright Club and comedian Áine Gallagher are hosting an online workshop next week entitled How To Use Humour In Public Engagement, which will help you use your own unique voice when presenting and enhance your storytelling skills.

The workshop overview reads:

How would you react if someone asked you to perform stand up comedy about your work? Would you say, “No way! I’m not funny and there’s absolutely nothing funny about my research?” If this is your reaction, then this is the workshop for you.

This workshop promises to show you how to incorporate humour into how you communicate and discover your own natural and honest style. By the end of the workshop, you'll have learned more about:

Authentic storytelling and humour

Exploring your own authentic, funny stories

Using your own unique voice

Exploring your comedic voice further

Facilitator Áine is a professional comedian, with a research background in social science and health promotion, with specific experience in participatory research. She is the former creative director and current training consultant with Bright Club Ireland. She even has her very own Ted Talk, which you can watch below:

Tickets and more info about the workshop, which takes place online on Wednesday, November 24th are available HERE.

