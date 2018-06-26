Lifestyle

This Dublin And Wicklow Attraction Named TripAdvisor's 'Very Best of Travel' For 2018

Dublin and Ireland representing big time.

Tripadvisor June

It's always great to see Ireland and more so Dublin representing among the big boys when it comes to awards and recognition.

TripAdvisor recently compiled a list of their "Very Best Of Travel" for 2018 which was chosen by millions of travellers on the site.

Now, you have your regular places on the list, your Italys and Germanys, America and Canada but Ireland has snuck in to grab a tenth place spot on the list.

Sneaking into the top ten behind the likes of a cooking class in Florence, a bike-tour in Berlin, the VIP experience in Vatican and the Sydney Bridge Climb is the Wild Wicklow Tour including Glendalough from Dublin.

The top review of the WWT was placed beside the announcement stating that:

"We got to see the beautiful Irish countryside and experience authentic Irish cuisine. We had a great time.”

Can't argue with that can you?

It's gotten a five-star on the site, which is very hard to come by, after over 2,000 reviews.

People were amazed by the overview of the wild landscape of Wicklow County on their full-day guided tour.

They were intrigued by the Wicklow National Park, the monastic settlement at Glendalough, and Sally’s Gap and were delighted to take in all the "insightful" commentary about each stop.

But most of all, they were happy with the price of the tour which comes in at a very cheap €33.

What can we say? We know Ireland is class, now the rest of the world is taking notice.

You can find the travel list here.

