This Dublin Shop Is Selling Some Seriously Brilliant Irish Valentine's Cards

"You're my cupán bae"

Valentines Cards Designist

If you’re hoping to give that special someone a Valentine’s card with a difference this year then you’ll definitely want to check out this Dublin shop.

The range of cute cards from Designist are absolutely perfect for anyone who isn’t a fan of overly cheesy displays of affection, and the best part is that they’re all Irish-made.

Their store on South Great George’s Street is once again stocking a hilarious V-day collection this year and it’s well worth stopping in the next time you’re in town.

They also have a range of cute gifts for him and for her, as well as everything from backpacks to notebooks and pretty interiors bits.

Cards are only €3.50 each and there's loads to choose from - here are just a few of our favourites:

1. We belong together

We Belong Together Pint And Crisps Valentines Card 1 Designist Hr

2. Stay hydrated

Stay Hydrated Jonathan Van Ness Valentines Card 1 Designist Hr

3. You're my cupán bae

Youre My Cupan Bae Valentines Card Designist Hr

4. Shall I compare thee to a bag of cans?

Bag Of Cans Valentines Card 1 Designist Hr

5. Gimme some Michael D Huggins

Give Me Some Michael D Huggins Valentines Card Designist Hr

You can see the full collection on the Designist website here.

Valentine's Day designist Valentine's card
Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

Comments

This Dublin Shop Is Selling Some Seriously Brilliant Irish Valentine's Cards
This Dublin Shop Is Selling Some Seriously Brilliant Irish Valentine's Cards
This Dublin Shop Is Selling Some Seriously Brilliant Irish Valentine's Cards
