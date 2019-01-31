This Dublin Shop Is Selling Some Seriously Brilliant Irish Valentine's Cards

If you’re hoping to give that special someone a Valentine’s card with a difference this year then you’ll definitely want to check out this Dublin shop.

The range of cute cards from Designist are absolutely perfect for anyone who isn’t a fan of overly cheesy displays of affection, and the best part is that they’re all Irish-made.

Their store on South Great George’s Street is once again stocking a hilarious V-day collection this year and it’s well worth stopping in the next time you’re in town.

They also have a range of cute gifts for him and for her, as well as everything from backpacks to notebooks and pretty interiors bits.

Cards are only €3.50 each and there's loads to choose from - here are just a few of our favourites:

1. We belong together

2. Stay hydrated

3. You're my cupán bae

4. Shall I compare thee to a bag of cans?

5. Gimme some Michael D Huggins

You can see the full collection on the Designist website here.

