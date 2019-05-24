7 Perfect European Destinations For A Cheap And Chic Honeymoon

If you think organising a wedding is pressurised, then surely sorting the honeymoon has to come in at a close second.

Is it any wonder we start to become brainwashed into thinking we can afford the two grand a night beach hut on stilts in Bora Bora?

Feck the pressure we say – if you want an amazing, offbeat honeymoon without spending a hilarious amount of cash, we have seven class European destinations waiting for you to explore.

1. Reykjavik, Iceland

Would you believe it’s only in the past couple of years we can fly direct to Reykjavik from Ireland?

Iceland’s landscape is mind-blowing – from its active volcanoes, glaciers, magical Northern Lights and hot springs like the famous Blue Lagoon, the pair of you will spend your trip picking your newly-hitched jaws up off the floor.

2. Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul has delicious food, heaps of culture and with its East meets West mix is just exotic enough for you to feel like you’re in Europe, but not really.

The city has loads of rooftop terrace restaurants with incredible views of the Marmara Sea, the Bosphorous Strait and the lit-up Blue Mosque.

3. Cornwall, England

If you were fed on a diet of Enid Blyton books as a child you’ll have grown up imagining Cornwall as this wondrous place of dramatic cliffs, picturesque seaside town and fish and clotted cream afternoon tea.

And Enid don’t lie, cos that’s exactly what it’s like. Rent a car and explore the area’s sleepy harbour villages and seaside resorts, filling up on proper fish and chips as you travel.

4. Budapest, Hungary

Budapest the perfect city for a unique mini-moon. It’s easy to get to, full of eye-wateringly inexpensive restaurants and bars (HOW much for a pint?) and with its architecture and museums ticks off the ‘romantic’ box nicely.

We recommend visiting the city’s famous thermal baths such as Széchenyi and Gellert for some cheap-as-chips post-wedding pampering.

5. Innsbruck, Austria

Innsbruck is known as the capital of the Alps and while equally gorgeous in summer, we recommend visiting in winter to take full advantage of the city’s winter sports. And if you don’t fancy staying in the city, there are lots of charming alpine holiday villages in the surrounding foothills and valleys.

‘Foothills and valleys’, how are ya? If that’s not bleedin’ romantic then tell us what is?

6. Bergen, Norway

If you’ve ever had a hankering to visit the famed fjords of Norway, Bergen is the city to do it from. Overlooking the sea, this gem of a place has a lovely small town feel, even though it’s actually Norway’s second biggest city.

It has a vibrant nightlife scene, lots of cool galleries and museums and plenty of quirky coffee shops and restaurants. Oh, and did we mention it’s surrounded by SEVEN mountains?

7. Lausanne, Switzerland

The insanely picturesque Lausanne on Lake Geneva is all Gothic grandeur and lakeside strolls. Part of the Swiss Riviera, the city is ripe for honeymoon exploration – from the historic hilly old town, to the medieval city centre, to the Ouchy port with its incredible views of the lake and the surrounding Alps.

