Why January Is A Good Month To Book Flights From Dublin Airport

Or any Irish airport for that matter...

Christmas period is over and January blues are setting in.

We know the feeling all too well.

This isn't what you're going to want to hear right now - considering you're probably broke AF - but flight search engine Skyscanner has announced that January will be the best time to book affordable flights for the whole of 2018.

Their data found that the first two weeks of January (i.e. 1st - 14th) will offer the best prices on flights.

"For travelers considering short or long-haul travel next year, the first two weeks of January are expected to offer the best deals for the first half of 2018," the company said on their website.

In these first two weeks, domestic flights will work out at around 16% cheaper than the yearly average and international flights are potentially up to 36% cheaper than the yearly average.

Come March, domestic flight prices could rise by 13% and international flights could become almost 56% more expensive than the year-round average.

Destinations where Skyscanner has seen most interest from people in 2017 are: Phuket, Paris, Amsterdam, Madrid, and Edinburgh.



While five destinations already topping the 2018 search engine's list are (shock) New York, Los Angeles, Miami, London, and Las Vegas.

Time to get booking so, that is, if you have anything left in the bank account...

