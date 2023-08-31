You can now enjoy a glass of wine in a hot tub in Sandycove

The boom is back... allegedly*

This new hot tub experience at Store + Yard in Sandycove is giving serious Celtic Tiger vibes.

Launching on Thursday August 31, the wood fired hot tub allows for some chilling al fresco, but provides enough heat to keep the shivers away as the temperature continues to drop going into September.

The hot tub is complete with glass holders for your prosecco flutes, with space for up to five people in the tub at a time.

Your chillaxing will be accompanied by some tunes, as well as a private butler refilling your glass whenever you find it empty.

30 minutes in the hot tub will set you back €50, while an hour slot will set you back €80.

You can book in for a soak in the hot tub on Thursday and Friday evenings, between 16.00 and 22.00 (with the last slot available to book being at 21.00 for an hour sesh, and 21.30 for 30 minutes).

