You Could Be The Dubliner Who Just Won €1 Million In The Euromillions

What a start to Paddy's Day this would be.

Money Dub Jan

Imagine waking up to the news that ON PADDY'S DAY, you were a millionaire. You'd think it was a dream but no amount of pinching would wake you up.

One Dubliner is living that dream right now after they scoop the top prize of €1million in 'Ireland's Only Raffle' with the Irish Lottery.

It was announced on Friday night that the winning 'Ireland's Only Raffle' ticket had been sold in the capital and as well as this, a further 10 people won €5,000 prizes.

Sadly, there was no winner of the gigantic €17million Euromillions jackpot.

The numbers for that draw were 4, 17, 24, 27 and 31 with Lucky Stars 10 and 11.

While in the Irish plus draw, there was no winner of the jackpot either but 88 people are €2k richer after the draw which isn't a bad days work after all.  

The numbers for that were 3, 9, 12, 18, 47.

The National Lottery released a statement saying that: St Patrick’s Day celebrations got underway early in the shop in Dundrum that sold the winning ticket with staff ecstatic that they proved they had the rub of the green.

Shop owner Aaron Massey of Costcutter in Windy Arbour, Dundrum, said he is overjoyed at having sold the golden ticket to a customer.

“We are a small, busy local shop but there is also a lot of passing trade. We would love if one of our regulars is the lucky winner. What a way for someone to celebrate St. Patrick’s weekend!”

“The excitement here is unbelievable. This is our first big EuroMillions win. Customers coming into the shop this morning are also thrilled and there is lots of speculation on who the winner is. We will be know forever more as the lucky green shop!”

Meanwhile there was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot worth a mega €17 million. But there was one online winner of a Match 5 plus bonus with a prize of €31,260.

And there were ten winners of €5,000 in the Ireland only raffle. Three tickets were sold in Dublin, two in Kerry, two in Tipperray, two online play and one in Kildare.

A National Lottery spokesperson said today: “We are advising all our players to check their tickets from last night’s EuroMillions draw to see if they are the lucky winner of the Ireland Only Raffle one million euros, the Match 5 plus bonus, and the lower prizes.

“What a way to get St. Patrick’s Day celebrations underway. We look forward to seeing the winner in our Winner’s Room next week.”

Are you the lucky Dubliner? If so, congrats and any chance you'd lend us a tenor?

lotto money euromillions
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Contact - darragh@lovin.com

