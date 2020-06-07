Choco Drizzled Dates are the perfect snack at home when you're trying to be good.

It's been a long lockdown and I've tried to keep myself away from the snack food but it has not been easy.

Most of the healthy bars I've made to combat my sweet tooth have been time-consuming.

Don't get me wrong they have been delicious like the Power Bars or the Healthy Muffins but they aren't something I will make again and again.

These dates are so simple to make and I keep a bunch in the freezer to snack on whenever I need to.

So let's get down to business.

Here's what you need to make them:

(I made 12 from the following ingredients)

12 x Dates

Peanut Butter

25g x Dark Chocolate

Desiccated Coconut

Salt

How to do it:

1. Place parchment paper on a baking tray.

2. Cut your dates down the middle to create a little gap. Try not to cut them in half.

3. Drop a little bit of peanut butter into the gap you created.

4. Melt the dark chocolate in a bowl over hot water.

5. Using a teaspoon, drizzle a little bit of the melted dark chocolate of the dates.

6. While the chocolate is still wet, sprinkle desiccated coconut over half and salt over the other half. ( I preferred the salt)

7. Stick in the freezer for 10 minutes and they are ready to consume.

As I mentioned, I just keep a bunch of these in the freezer now and take a couple whenever I need to.