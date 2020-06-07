This Cheesecake in a cup only takes ten minutes to make

Oh, how I love my cheesecake.

As part of our Lovin Home Comforts series, we will be bringing you some delicious recipes that you can prepare from the comfort of your own kitchen.

You could imagine my excitement when I found out I could make one in 10 minutes in a cup.

I wasn't convinced it would work right up to the last moment but boy, it worked and it worked well.

It's really simple and easy to make.

Here's what you need for two:

3 x Digestive Biscuits

2tsp x Butter

180g x Cream Cheese

2tsp x Sugar

1tsp x Vanilla Extract

Fresh Berries

How to do it:

1. Melt 1tsp of butter in each cup and roll the cup so the butter gets on the sides.

2. Crush three digestives up as small as possible and put have of crumbs into each cup.

3. Mix the crushed digestives and the butter together and then mash it down until its firm.

4. In a bowl mix the cream cheese, vanilla extract, and sugar together.

5. Put half of this wet mix on top of your base in the cup.

6. Microwave each cup for 4 minutes. Do this in 30-second intervals on half power Make sure the mixture does not bubble over.

7. When you have microwaved both cups, place them in the freezer for 30 minutes to set.

8. You can then eat them in the cup of flip them out.

9, Serve with fresh berries.

