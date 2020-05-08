We're giving away some pretty awesome prizes at our Family Zoom party tomorrow

It's the weekend and just because we can't go far doesn't mean we can't celebrate.

We've teamed up with Dublin City Mum to bring you a rainbow-themed Family Dance Party tomorrow, Saturday May 9, at 4.30pm.

Expect famous bops and one-hit wonders, as our DJ Sarah Byrne streams a 45 minute set bursting with serious tunes for all the family to enjoy.

We've got some amazing prizes to give away live at the party!

Best Rainbow Artwork wins this beautiful Teepee Play Tent from Josh and Jenna kids

Best Dressed wins a €100 Eason's voucher

Best Dancer wins a Six-month Sky Cinema Voucher on NOWTV

Dublin City Mum, Avril White, is responsible for some of Ireland’s most popular family events with a difference. The Family Raves are always sell-out gigs, with Avril’s recent Jam Park event welcoming over 500 attendees from far and wide.

This is a truly unique opportunity for families to get a taste of these hugely popular events - and best of all, registration is completely free.