Lovin Getaways: Have A Relaxing Stay At Galgorm Resort & Spa Using This Special Offer

Located just 30 minutes from Belfast, Galgorm Resort & Spa is designed to be a peaceful retreat from your everyday life. Set within 163 acres of lush parkland with the River Maine flowing through the estate, the surroundings are idyllic.

Galgorm Resort & Spa has 122 bedrooms including suites, deluxe, superior and standard rooms. More accommodation is found in the form of riverside cabins and fishermen's cottages, which have been designed with groups or families in mind.

There's a plethora of facilities on the grounds to help guests de-stress during their stay, such as riverside hot tubs, indoor and outdoor heated pools, steam rooms and saunas. The resort also boasts a selection of restaurants and bars, as well as extensive conference and banqueting facilities.

Our special offer

Right now Galgorm is running its Spring Escape deal for those looking for a much-needed reprieve from the stresses of everyday life.

This offer includes an overnight stay in a standard guestroom, use of the Thermal Village and Serenity Garden, a three-course evening meal in either Bar + Grill at Gillies or Fratelli Ristorante with a bottle of red or white house wine with your meal, followed by a full Irish breakfast the next morning. If you'd like to upgrade to The River Room for your meal, it's a £15 (approx. €17) supplement per person.

You can now book a room for £110 (approx. €125) per person sharing on Monday-Thursday throughout March, April and May 2018.



Contact

Galgorm Resort & Spa,

BT42 1EA,

Co. Antrim,

Northern Ireland.

T: +44 (0)28 2588 1001

E: reservations@galgorm.com

W: www.galgorm.com

Subject to availability. A £50 non-refundable deposit is required upon booking.