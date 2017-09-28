Brehon Header
Lovin Getaways: Why Not Base Yourself In This Luxury Hotel While Exploring One Of The Most Beautiful Counties in Ireland?

They're now running an assortment of special offers for couples

Located across from the Killarney National Park and just outside Killarney town, The Brehon offers a range of amazing experiences for its guests to enjoy.

A mere 15-minute walk or five-minute drive into town, the four-star hotel has some of the very best activities and sights that Kerry has to offer right on its doorstep.

The hotel offers a selection of hotel rooms and suites to choose from many with balconies affording sublime views of Killarney National Park.

Since the INEC, Ireland's largest indoor entertainment venue outside of Dublin, is just a two-minute walk away from the hotel, it's an ideal base if you're planning on attending gigs for the likes of Spring Break, Riverdance or Legally Blonde the Musical later this year.

For some fine dining visit the hotel's Danú Restaurant, with its soft lighting and warm decor, where award-winning chef Chad Byrne and his team have created a sumptuous selection of dishes inspired by the seasonal produce of Munster, including Cannon of Irish Lamb (with aubergine, dates, hazelnut, mint), Seared Chicken Breast (with cauliflower, spinach, smoked almond, ras-el-honet), Fillet of Beef (with celeriac puree, pickled red onion, red wine jus) and many more.

Within The Brehon's tranquil Angsana Spa you'll find the Vitality Suite, complete with a pool, hot and cold spa, herb sauna and crystal steam. They also have a range of holistic spa treatments carried out by expert therapists trained in Banyan Tree Academy in Thailand.

Now does that sound like pure luxury or what?

Their special offers

At The Brehon, there's no shortage of special offers for couples in dire need of a break from real life.

For starters there's the Birthday Treat deal, which includes overnight accommodation in a luxurious Superior Suite, wine and chocolates in your suite on arrival, a complimentary in-room movie, a Full Irish Breakfast the following morning and relaxation time in the Vitality Suite of the Angsana Spa.

For some pampering check out the Spa Therapy For Two deal, where you can enjoy an overnight stay with a Full Irish Breakfast for two, relaxation time in the Vitality Suite and a choice of the following 60-minute treatments for each person: a tension relieving full body massage, a Anne Semonin Facial or a Nourishing Skin Enhancing Body Wrap.

Try the R & R Time For Two deal if you want to really relax, with overnight accommodation & Full Irish Breakfast for two people sharing, 10% off a 60- or 90-minute full body massage or facial in the Vitality Suite, access to the Angsana Spa with its pool featuring underwater seating and hydro jets, hot and cold Spas, a herb sauna and crystal steam room infused with oriental fragrances, an ice fountain and open fires to lounge by.

Click HERE to avail of all these offers and more at The Brehon.

Here's a glimpse of what to expect...

Afternoon tea

Dishes that look like THIS

Look like your cup of tea?

Contact

The Brehon Hotel & Angsana Spa

Muckross Road, V93 RT22

Killarney,

Co. Kerry,

Ireland.

T: +353 64 663 0700

E: info@thebrehon.com

W: www.thebrehon.com

