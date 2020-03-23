10 feel-good series to binge watch on Netflix this week

Netflix is one of our top #LovinHomeComforts at the minute.

Like many others, we've been logging quite a few hours on the old Netflix account, watching movies, documentaries, feel-good series and what have you. Sure we have all the time in the world to Netflix and chill... so to speak.

Deciding on what to watch can sometimes prove to be a task in and of itself though. With so much choice, it can be hard to narrow down our options and more often than not we end up watching Friends for the seven millionth time.

Not that that's a bad thing (we all know I'm a Friends superfan), but if you're looking to mix it up here are 10 feel-good series we recommend sinking your teeth into.

One Day At A Time

A reimagining of the TV classic, One Day At A Time tells the story of a Cuban-American family living in Los Angeles. This series got me through final year of college and it's equal parts wholesome and humourous.

After Life

For anyone who loves a bit of black-comedy, After Life has enjoyed raging success since its premiere last March. Starring Ricky Gervais, the series follows widower Tony Johnson as he mourns his wife's death - punishing the wold by saying and doing whatever he so pleases. Season two is set to debut this April, so now's the time to catch yourself up.

Brooklyn 99

Season six hits Netflix this weekend and if there's one series that will help you to get through whatever life throws at you it's Brooklyn 99. Between characters such as Jake Peralta, Captain Holt and (my personal favourite) Gina Linetti, you'll be more than entertained. Each episode is less than a half-hour too, so it's not a huge time commitment... not that that's something many of us have to worry about nowadays.

Grace + Frankie

Co-created by Marta Kauffman (one of the creators behind the hit series Friends), Grace and Frankie follows two unlikely friends brought together after their husbands reveal that they're in love with each other. Starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, it's proof that comedy isn't dead.

That 70s Show

One of the old school classics, That 70s show stars a young Ashton Kutcher and if that isn't reason enough to watch it then I don't know what is. Set in 1970s Point Place Wisconsin, it's possibly one of the funniest sitcoms in TV history (in my humble opinion anyway). Can you imagine being quarantined with Red Foreman?

Queer Eye

Queer Eye is the epitome of feel-good watching. Featuring the Fab Five - Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness - according to the blurb on Netflix each episode sees the experts serve up "hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers and heartfelt reveals that bring out all the feels". No need to watch in order either so you can dip in and out as you please.

Derry Girls

Derry Girls had to make the list. Obviously. No doubt you've polished off the series already but is enough ever really enough? But please Netflix, give us season two already.

Sex Education

Not only is the second season of Sex Education even more compulsive viewing than the first, but it also features the most iconic line of the entire series - "Wash your hands, you dirty pic!". Apt given the current situation. Centred on socially awkward Otis and his sex therapist mother, the series stars Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson.

Lovesick

A slightly more adult version of Sex Education, Lovesick follows Dylan Witter as he gets in touch with all of his past loves, to inform them that he has chlamydia.

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

If you liked the US Office, you'll like this. The longest-running live-action sitcom in American TV history, the series follows a group of friends over in who run an Irish pub over in Philly. Live vicariously through their exploits as we patiently await for normality to return.

Plenty to keep you occupied there. Let us know your favourite feel-good series in the comments.

