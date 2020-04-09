11 Easter-inspired nail art to try your hand at this weekend

With nail salons around the country closed, Irish ladies have been mourning the loss of their insta worthy nails, dreaming of the day when they can get a fresh set of talons.
Many would never have considered chancing their arm at some at-home nail art themselves, probably because they never had to, but with bare nails and nothing but free time, now's your chance to give it a go.
Don't expect perfection - there's no matching the French manicure your local nail tech manages to make look so easy, so you may as well accept that now - but whether it goes to plan or not, the process will keep you busy for a while and a few festive Easter-bunnies are sure to brighten your mani and your mood.
Grab some toothpicks, glitter, tape... whatever takes your fancy, and get creative.
Below you'll see some of our favourite Easter-inspired nail art.
View this post on Instagram
Tutorial for my Easter bunnies!🐰 I used @dependcosmetic ”Humble Bluebell”, ”Wisdom Iris” and ”4086” and @chinaglazeofficial ”white on white” and @sallyhansense ”Tulle Much”🌸 . . #dependcosmetics #nailsartcentral #nailsartclip #dependcosmetic #nailsart #naglar #nails #nailart #nailvidsl #tutorial #nails2inspire #nailsartclips #nailfeed #nailsclip #påsk #nagelvideo #nageltutorial #nailtutorial #nagel #vidsnails #easternailart #nailartistry #nails_palettes #looktutorials4u #påsknaglar #fancy #easterbunny #cutenails #easternails #lovenails @depend_cosmetic_finland @dependno @dependcosmeticdk @depend_arabia @sally_hansen @dependcosmetichk
View this post on Instagram
Update from us: we've restricted hours for today (11-7) Saturday (12-6) and Sunday (12-6) but we're still following guidelines and rules and working away. We're closed as usual on Monday and for Paddy's Day on Tuesday anyway so will reassess things before Wednesday. Honestly. We're shitting ourselves - if we cant do nails we can't get paid. But at the same time, this whole thing is giving us an opportunity to take time to sit and look at what's not working in society. Capitalism is fucked. And because this virus is combatted by us all working collectively, irrespective of race, social standing or wealth, it's exposing the benefits of a socialist society where everyone is looked after. Maybe this crisis has the potential for us to recalibrate and realise that ideas like co-living developments, direct provision, building hotels instead of homes, are just bad ideas. In terms of support for small businesses, we'll be putting initiatives in place to try and keep cashflow moving like discounted vouchers (and whatever else we come up with in the next few days). If you can, support makers and creators, performers and musicians who have had their gigs cancelled and their income sources scrapped. And remember that everyone is struggling with this - try to be cognizant when you're talking to other people that this isn't just a blow to you. We're all in this together so instead of just focusing on how it's affecting you, have empathy for the shared experience we're all just trying to stay afloat in. And how protecting the vulnerable in our society is more important than any financial gain. It's literally life or death. And try to find the positives this drastic situation is providing. When external day to day pressures and schedules are removed from us, can we learn to focus on what's really important to us? Remember to smile 🙂 because you know what, smiling is also contagious. 💅🏻 by @frankiezclawz #TropicalPopical
View this post on Instagram
Easter chicks 🐥 for the #glamnailschallengeapril @glamnailschallenge ✨ - Good morning everyone! This was my first attempt at layered stamping and I’m pretty happy with how it turned out! Any tips for this beginner? ☺️ • • Products Used: @sally_hansen “Thyme is Money” Gel Effect Matte TC . @hellomaniology (Use code KADPOLISH10 For 10% off!) “BAM! White” Smudge-Free TC . @clearjellystamper 001-“More Like 1am” 014-“Peachy Keen Jelly Bean” 007-“Cj’s Pj’s” 017-“Lynnie Loves Lavender” Stamping Plate CjSLC-02 Stamping Plate CjSH-08 Big Bling Stamper • • • • #clearjellystamper #seewhereyoustamp #maniology #maniologyambassador #sallyhansen #easternails #pastelnails #easternailart #nailartist #geometricnailart #geometricnails #nailsofinstagram #inspirenailvids #nailarttutorials #nailarttutorial #nailartvideos
View this post on Instagram
🎬Heres the tutorial!🎬🥕🐰 - - - 🐰Easter Bunny Nails 🐰 - Hi everyone! Here are my Easter Bunny nails for the #nailartchallengeapril 🐰🥕 I’m in love with these nails! They’re so cute! Let me know what you think!🐰🥕🐰🥕 - - - Products Used: @untcosmetics “Peel Off Basecoat” @moonshinemani “Steel Magnolias” @hellomaniology “Sweet” “Ducky” “Orange Burst” “Straight Up Black” “Smudge Free Topcoat” Use code CLAIRE10 for 10% off @uberchicbeauty “Essential White” “Spring Kawaii Layers” @moyou_london “Crystal Clear Stamper” @cuticulanailcare “Dole Whip” Limitless QDTC - - - Tags: #nailartchallenge #nailartchallengeapril #moonshinemani #maniology #maniologyambassador #uberchicbeauty #uberchicspringkawaiilayers #moyoulondon #moyoustamping #cuticulanailtape #cuticulanailcare #nailtutorials #nailtutorial #nailtutorialvideo #springnails #easternails #easternailart #pastelnails #nailinspo #nailideas #nailinspiration #naildesigns #naildesign #nailedit #nailstagram #nailstamping #repost
View this post on Instagram
As it’s nearly Easter, the chicks came out, not the neatest but it was fairly dark when I did these and I was too lazy to get up and turn the light on!! #easter #easternails #nails #nailstgram #nailsart #nailsonfleek #nailsoftheweek #nailsdesign #nailswag #nailsdone #nwilstyle #dailynailsfeed #nailblogger #nailfashion #nailartclub #naillove #nailjunkie #nailartwow #nailgasm #nailpolish #nailart #newnails #nailsmagazine #nailsofinstagram
View this post on Instagram
💕🐣🥚🐰 HAPPY EASTER!!!! 🐰🥚🐣💕Wanted to make something fun for Easter and have been dreaming of doing these for SO long. Made possible with all @the_gelbottle_inc products including the star of the show BADASS by @the_gelbottle_inc 🤩 I know we’re all stuck in a bit of a predicament so wishing you all health and happiness this Easter. Can’t wait to see you all for some fun funky nails when I’m back to work! Love Hollie 💓 #Easter #Easternails #minieggs #minieggnails #eastereggs #eggs #eggnails #gelbottlebadass #badass #eastersunday #gels #gelnails #gelnailsdesign #nailsofinstagram #nailsoftheday #mattetopcoat #mattenails #happy #quarantine #isolation #quarantinenails
View this post on Instagram
Look at them glitteeeerrs 🤤 First nail polish in months, thanks to distance work 🙏🏻 Happy Easter everyone! 🐣🐇 Yellow: @essence_cosmetics - 38 Love is in the air Glitter: @kicks.fi - Confetti #glitternails #glitternailpolish #glitter #easternails #yellownailpolish #essencecosmetics #essencenailpolish #kicksnailpolish
(Header image courtesy of @tropicalpopical)
Maybe we're being too optimistic but some of them don't look that difficult to master. Here's hoping.