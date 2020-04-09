11 Easter-inspired nail art to try your hand at this weekend

With nail salons around the country closed, Irish ladies have been mourning the loss of their insta worthy nails, dreaming of the day when they can get a fresh set of talons.

Many would never have considered chancing their arm at some at-home nail art themselves, probably because they never had to, but with bare nails and nothing but free time, now's your chance to give it a go.

Don't expect perfection - there's no matching the French manicure your local nail tech manages to make look so easy, so you may as well accept that now - but whether it goes to plan or not, the process will keep you busy for a while and a few festive Easter-bunnies are sure to brighten your mani and your mood.

Grab some toothpicks, glitter, tape... whatever takes your fancy, and get creative.

Below you'll see some of our favourite Easter-inspired nail art.

(Header image courtesy of @tropicalpopical)

Maybe we're being too optimistic but some of them don't look that difficult to master. Here's hoping.

