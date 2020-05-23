Alex Gough gives us his ultimate QuaranTunes playlist

You don't need to be out and about to enjoy your Saturday night.

In fact, we are bringing the party to you.

For our Lovin Home Comforts series, we are bringing you QuaranTunes where, each week, we will reach out to some of Ireland's most beloved artists and ask them for their ultimate playlists that are getting them through their time at home.

This week, we have teamed up with Alex Gough.

His latest release is Heart Attack which is a cracker and it kicks off his playlist.

Here is what he had to say about the single - “‘Heart Attack’ started out as a rant aimed at various authoritative figures who would sometimes abuse their power and make certain assumptions with no backstory. The song was initially a couple of scribbled sentences which then stretched around a half real half fake narrative of a night out that I had. I see it as kinda like a sitcom moment, where someone gets so worked up, veins popping out etc, that they just keel over"

Enjoy the playlist here: