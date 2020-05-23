Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Alex Gough gives us his ultimate QuaranTunes playlist

By Alan Fisher

May 23, 2020 at 6:27pm

Share:

You don't need to be out and about to enjoy your Saturday night.

In fact, we are bringing the party to you.

For our Lovin Home Comforts series, we are bringing you QuaranTunes where, each week, we will reach out to some of Ireland's most beloved artists and ask them for their ultimate playlists that are getting them through their time at home.

This week, we have teamed up with Alex Gough.

His latest release is Heart Attack which is a cracker and it kicks off his playlist.

Here is what he had to say about the single - “‘Heart Attack’ started out as a rant aimed at various authoritative figures who would sometimes abuse their power and make certain assumptions with no backstory. The song was initially a couple of scribbled sentences which then stretched around a half real half fake narrative of a night out that I had. I see it as kinda like a sitcom moment, where someone gets so worked up, veins popping out etc, that they just keel over"

Enjoy the playlist here:

 

Share:

Latest articles

RHA encouraging public to 'support artists today so that we have art tomorrow'

Reuzi selling grow your own cocktail kits and they're extremely cool

PICS: Dublin's Market Bar shares photo of what future visits will look like

Popular St Stephen's Green restaurant Hugo's announces new measures for reopening

You may also love

Night in guide: underrated Netflix shows, easy recipes and cocktails for delivery!

How these online twerk classes are helping people feel empowered in quarantine

You can do a Disney home workout and we're buzzing to try

Lovin Games Weekly - The best new releases, deals and news in world of gaming

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.