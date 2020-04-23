Anti Social will be delivering cocktails and live streaming party tunes this weekend

Francis Street venue Anti Social has announced that it will be delivering cocktails this weekend while resident DJ Marcus O'Laoire spins a few tunes.
Anti Social House Arrest will provide thirsty Dubliners with some of their favourite drinks from the popular bar for one weekend only. Among the delectable bounty you can get your hands on are Margaritas, Pornstar Martinis, Moscow Mules, Cosmos and Megamosas, which to those not informed are giant Mimosas served in stein glasses.
As well as that, Anti Social will also be making limited edition party punch which you can simply pour over ice and enjoy. Orders for delivery must be placed before 2pm on Friday while collection will be available on Friday and Saturday from 2pm until 9pm.
If that's not enough, while you enjoy your tipple, you'll be able to dance the weekend away listening to Marcus O'Laoire live streaming your favourite party tunes.
That's the weekend sorted now. More information on the Anti Social House Arrest can be found over on their Instagram page here.