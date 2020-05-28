10 mouth-watering BBQ kits you can order to cook at home

We are really missing dining out. Like, so much. But so many Dublin restaurants are now delivering some seriously stunning BBQ kits that allow you to recreate their magic in your own back garden.

BBQ season is in full swing, folks!

Here are ten BBQ kits you can order to have the most delicious evening in your own back garden.

Asador

I got this one last weekend and lads, it was so damn tasty. Their BBQ Meal Kit only costs €49 and has everything you need:

Marinated chicken wings, four ASADOR dry-aged burgers (including four buns, tomato chutney, jerk mayo, aged cheddar), eight sausages, tabbouleh salad, potato salad, corn on the cob, garlic butter, chimichurri, blue cheese dip and marshmallows.

They also have other stunning boxes such as their Seafood Feast, home cocktail kit and dessert box.

Find out more here.

The Butcher Grill

This Ranelagh spot is offering both Striploin boxes (€58) and Ribs boxes (€45) and they both look mouth-watering.

The Ribs Kit includes Baby Back Ribs (parboiled and marinated in TBG house rub), four boneless chicken thighs (vacuum-packed and marinated), charred corn on the cob, ruby coleslaw, potato salad, BBQ Sauce, pack of Clinton’s Hand Cooked Irish Artisan Crisps and coconut panna cotta.

Meanwhile, the Striploin Kit includes two 10oz John Stone Dry-aged Striploins in TBG house rub, four boneless chicken thighs (vacuum-packed and marinated), charred corn on the cob, ruby coleslaw, potato salad, BBQ Sauce, pack of Hand Cooked Irish Artisan Crisps and coconut panna cotta.

Find out more about what else is available and where they deliver to here.

Wing It

Missing your wings? Because same.

Wing It has come out with their Wing It At Home kits, including their Traditional Wing Box, Boneless Wing Box and Mixed Wing Box. Find out more details and the locations they're delivering to here.

Featherblade

The Featherblade Real Bacon Cheeseburger Box looks super delicious and fairly easy to prepare and cook as well!

It's complete with six signature Featherblade burgers, applewood-smoked sweet thick-cut bacon, brioche buns, black garlic mayo, dijon mayo, aged cheddar and pickled red onion.

Plus, you can also order Offbeat Donuts from their website for afters! Check here for more details.

Pitt Bros

Dublin BBQ faves Pitt Bros now have some unreal mouth-watering BBQ kits available for collection.

Their Smoke House Pulled Pork box looks divine and comes complete with six Pitt Bros slow-smoked pulled pork, six Coughlan crafted brioche buns, Pitt Bros House BBQ sauce, Pitt Bros sticky BBQ sauce and perfect pickles, and costs €40.

Meanwhile, their Pitt Bros original Ribs kit costs €50 and comes with marinated and rubbed ribs for six people, Pitt Bros Original BBQ sauce, Pitt Bros sticky BBQ sauce, Pitt Bros rib rub and perfect pickles.

There is also their huge Meat Feast kit which costs €75.

Smokin Bones

With BBQ boxes for two to three people (€39.95) and for four to six people (€59.95), you'll be well-fed with these.

The smaller box includes baby back ribs, Texas brisket, North Carolina pulled pork, pit beans, corn on the cob and slaw.

While the larger box comes with baby back ribs, St Louis pork belly, Texas brisket, North Carolina pulled pork, pit beans, corn on the cob and slaw.

There is also the option to build your own box. Find out more and where they're delivering to here.

Woodfire and Green

Similar to the above, Woodfire and Green is offering burger kits for collection and delivery.

And that's not all. They also have a Lamb Kofta box, a Nacho box, a Fried Chicken box and Pizza box for collection and delivery.

Find out more about where they're delivering to here.

BuJo Burger

BuJo Burger is a fave amongst meat-lovers in Dublin and beyond. And they are delivering BBQ kits everything you need to recreate their burger magic at home.

Their home kit includes 12 patties of grass-fed, premium Irish beef, eight BuJo brioche buns, 250ml Housemade BuJo Burger sauce, 12 Slices of cheese and two whole dill pickles in vinegar. And it only costs €40.

Find out delivery locations and more here.

Dollard & Co/Tomahawk

The €59 BBQ Kit comes with four homemade Irish beef burgers, four Cajun marinated chicken breasts, eight Irish pork sausages, four fluffy potato burger buns, four slices of aged white cheddar cheese, homemade coleslaw and potato salad, four corn on the cobs, a tub of Tomahawk famous steak seasoning and a range of sauces. You'll also get a roll of homemade bake at home cookie dough.

The €99 Tomahawk BBQ bundle includes 30z Tomahawk steak, four homemade Irish beef burgers, four Cajun marinated chicken breasts, eight Irish pork sausages, four fluffy potato burger buns, four slices of aged white cheddar cheese, homemade coleslaw and potato salad, four corn on the cobs, a tub of Tomahawk famous steak seasoning and a range of sauces.

Plus, you'll get a roll of homemade bake at home cookie dough and choice of a bottle of Château la Coste Frigousse wine (choose white, red or rosé), four bottles of Peroni or four bottles of Peroni Libra. Check here for delivery locations.

Box Burger

Box Burger is delivering their delicious BBQ kits to Bray and beyond (find details of delivery locations here).

Available in Classic Beef, Chicken or Vegan, each box includes all of the super tasty ingredients you need to create your own box burger at home. You will also receive a simple five-step guide along with chef tips.

Plus, they're delivering cocktails as well.

