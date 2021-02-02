Close

Brand new Irish workout website offering sassy classes in twerk and dancehall

By Brian Dillon

February 2, 2021

This Irish workout website has just launched and offers some fiercely empowering classes in twerk, dancehall and more.

In the first lockdown, we all seemed to be on the fitness buzz. But as the pandemic and subsequent restrictions have lingered like a bad smell, it has become harder to get motivated to be active. So, if I'm going to do a workout, it needs to be fun and a little different.

Struttin.ie has just launched and has a fab range of super fun and sassy workouts including Beginner Twerk and 'Bodyodyody Blast'.

One of the instructors is 'professional booty shaker' Haelee Reis, who told us why the classes are more than simple workouts:

"Dance fitness and twerk classes are taking over women's lives around the world. And it's not just because they promote self-love and empowerment. It's because we're all looking for a space, now more than ever, where we can go and be our strong sassy selves. Somewhere to switch off, turn up the volume and dance like it's the first ladies night post-lockdown."

"That's why Struttin was created. It's a space for us to have fun, get fit and dance our booties off. We're bringing the party to you.

"We're bringing that energy to our classes. The in-studio vibes where we hype each other up and you can yell out if you need any pointers. Real-time instructors. Fun, high-energy, sweaty workouts with some sassy dance moves on the side. When lockdown hit, we had to adapt and change. Being connected to our communities and dancing has been key to us surviving the pandemic.

" We're also celebrating and shouting out all the amazing movers and shakers in Ireland. So if you have an event to promote, want to join the instructor team or contribute as a writer, get in touch."

Sounds like great fun, doesn't it? Honestly, I'm quite obsessed with the glorious celebration of self-love. Just look at the POWER. Keep on slaying, gals.

Struttin currently has an intro offer of 30 classes for €19 and you can get your first seven days free for the month of February.

If you want to try a bit of booty popping and other ultra-sassy workouts, head here to find out more.

