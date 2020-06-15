Coffee confessions: Get your kicks off these monthly coffee subscriptions

Coffee is very close to my heart. I had my first taste in Cafe Sol two weeks into Sixth Year - it was love at first sip, and we've had a long, meaningful relationship ever since.

I live for caffeine, or rather I am able to live because of caffeine. Hands up if you need a coffee to be a normal, functioning member of society? Yep, that's right, thought so. Are you unsure of the lingo and tend to stick to your 'usual' bag of coffee, but also want to be a bit more adventurous... Well, these coffee subscriptions could be right up your alley, and a perfect way to try new flavours and blends.

Calendar Coffee

You can subscribe to fortnightly or monthly packages with Calendar Coffee, or you can even gift a subscription to one of your friends. This team roast in the West of Ireland and have cute, funky packaging that makes the taste testing even more fun.

Badger & Dodo

With a roastery in Cork and over forty years of experience in coffee - these guys know definitely their stuff. Your first Badger & Dodo subscription will even come with a cute, reusable tote bag.

3FE

Well known on the Dublin cafe scene, 3FE are undoubtedly coffee connoisseurs. There are various subscriptions to avail of and starting at just €10 per delivery - it is a great way to get started and try different blends and selections.

Full Circle Roasters

Based on Grantham Street, Full Circle Roasters have plenty to try - from Colombia, Ethiopia, Kenya and Guatemala to name just a few. Pick your bag size and grind, and they will send various coffees straight to your door. Simple.

Cloud Picker

Synonymous with good coffee - Cloud Picker offer a weekly or monthly coffee subscription to enjoy at home. You can select either a blend or a filter subscription depending on the equipment you have at home. Each package contains information about the origin of the coffee and the flavour profiles to expect when drinking. Caffeinated education, I Stan.

Beans.ie

Beans.ie is a coffee subscription service website, where users can curate their own subscription. Their website also has a clever little section called 'Find Your Match' where you answer a few questions, and based on your preferences you are recommended a coffee. Like a coffee quiz - I'm into it.

Brew Box

Brew Box offers one-off taster subscriptions - a perfect way to try the whole subscription thing before committing to a monthly subscription. A selection of Irish and international roasters - there is bound to be something you end up loving.

Such a great way to try new blends and flavours, and find new favourites. These coffee subscriptions also make for great gifts - definitely something to put on the list for that person who has everything!

