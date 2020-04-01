Dublin Simon Community is hosting a virtual quiz tonight

Dublin Simon Community is inviting people to get their thinking caps on tonight as it hosts a Social Quiz-tancing virtual quiz.

With many of us confined to the sofas every evening, Dublin Simon Community is providing us with the perfect opportunity to get together with friends and family, remotely of course, and get our brain muscles going, all the while helping out a great cause.

It costs just €5 to get involved, with all proceeds going towards the stellar work Simon Community is doing to help Dublin's homeless, even in these most trying of times. All you have to do is gather a few of nearest and dearest and sign up on the Eventbrite page here. Organisers will then be in touch with an answer sheet before the quiz kicks off live on the Dublin Simon Community Facebook page at 8pm.

Of course, if you have something else on tonight, you can always text DUBSIMON to 50300 and donate four euro to an organisation which has been helping Dublin's homeless community since 1969.

If you are free though, it sounds like the ideal way to make your nightly video chat a little more interesting.

