How to make blueberry pancakes at home

Check out our recipe for delicious blueberry pancakes at home.

The temporary closure of your favourite brunch place doesn't need to affect your desire for pancakes. You can make them at home.

As part of our Lovin Home Comforts series, we will be bringing you some delicious recipes that you can prepare from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Next up on our list, blueberry pancakes at home!

What you'll need

Two eggs

One banana

25g oats

Blueberries

Strawberries

Raspberries

Nutella

Peanut Butter

Oil

How to do it

1. Place two eggs in a blender with one banana and 25g oats. Blend together.

2. Pre-heat a pan on low heat with a drop of oil.

3. Pour mix into circular shapes on the pan.

4. As one side cooks to golden brown, add blueberries to other side.

5. Flip pancakes and allow other side to brown.

6. When cooked, plate up and separate pancakes on a stack with varying spreads of Nutella/peanut butter and strawberries/raspberries as seen in the video above.

7. Top off with a layer of peanut butter, Nutella, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries.

8. Serve.

