How to make delicious honey glazed wings at home

By Alan Fisher

March 30, 2020 at 11:16am

Feast your eyes on how to make honey glazed wings.

For the time-being, we can't go out and get wings from our favourite places in Dublin but that doesn't mean we're not craving them.

The best part is, making wings at home can be pretty simple.

As part of our Lovin Home Comforts series, we will be bringing you some delicious recipes that you can prepare from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Next up on our list, how to make honey glazed wings.

What you're going to need:

400g of wings
Honey
Soy Sauce
Sesame seeds

Yes, that is it.

How to do it:

1. Place 2tbsp of honey, 2tbsp of soy sauce and 30g of sesame seeds into a bowl and mix together.
2. Put 400g of wings into the bowl and mix until all the wings are covered.
3. Place the wings into an oven dish. Make sure to cover the wings with any remaining sauce from the bowl.
4. Put them into a 200c preheated oven for 20 minutes.
5. When golden brown, place into a small bowl for consuming.
6. Pour the remaining sauce from the oven dish over your wings.
7. Enjoy.

Feel free to get involved and tell us your favourite at-home recipes with the hashtag #LovinHomeComforts.

