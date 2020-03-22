How to make loaded mac and cheese at home

You don't have to go out to enjoy loaded mac and cheese.
In fact, you can probably make a better version of loaded mac and cheese right at home.
As part of our Lovin Home Comforts series, we will bring you some delicious recipes that you can prepare from the comfort of your own kitchen.
Happy cooking!
What you need (Serves two)
200g macaroni (or whatever pasta you prefer)
3 slices bacon rashers
30g chorizo
400ml milk
200g cheese
2 Tbsp butter
3/4 cup breadcrumbs
1 tsp garlic sprinkles
How to cook
- Pour macaroni (or preferred type of pasta) into a pot full of water, bring it to boil, turn down the heat and allow to simmer.
- While pasta is cooking, slice bacon and chorizo and throw them into hot pan. Cook until they are crispy.
- When both pasta and bacon/chorizo are cooking, begin preparing the cheese sauce.
- Put two tablespoons of butter on to a pan on low heat. When melted, sprinkle garlic.
- Add 400ml of milk to the pan, allow it to heat up for two minutes before adding 200g of your preferred cheese.
- Keep this on low heat and continuously stir for approximately three minutes until everything is melted and the sauce is formed.
- When the sauce is finished, add the bacon, chorizo and pasta to the pan.
- Mix it all together on low heat for one minute.
- Pour entire mix into baking dish.
- Sprinkle breadcrumbs over the surface and place into preheated oven at 200°C for 10 minutes.
- Serve.