How to make loaded mac and cheese at home

You don't have to go out to enjoy loaded mac and cheese.

In fact, you can probably make a better version of loaded mac and cheese right at home.

As part of our Lovin Home Comforts series, we will bring you some delicious recipes that you can prepare from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Happy cooking!

What you need (Serves two)

200g macaroni (or whatever pasta you prefer)

3 slices bacon rashers

30g chorizo

400ml milk

200g cheese

2 Tbsp butter

3/4 cup breadcrumbs

1 tsp garlic sprinkles

How to cook