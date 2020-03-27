Close

How to make spicy arrabiata pasta at home

By Darragh Murphy

March 27, 2020 at 5:26pm

Some people spell it with one 'b', some people spell it with two 'b's but one thing is for sure, our recipe for spicy arrabiata pasta is bellisimo.

As part of our Lovin Home Comforts series, we will be bringing you some delicious recipes that you can prepare from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Next up on our list, spicy arrabbiata pasta!

What you'll need

1 pack mushrooms
1 bottle passata
Handful sun-dried tomatoes
Handful basil
4 dried chillies
2 tsp garlic puree
Glug of red wine
1 can of butter beans
Penne pasta
Grated cheese
Spinach
1 tsp salt
Large pinch of pepper

How to do it

1. Brown the mushrooms on a pre-heated pan. When golden, add garlic puree, salt and pepper.
2. Pour passata, sun-dried tomatoes and chillies into a blender. Blend until smooth.
3. Add sauce to the pan of golden mushrooms.
4. Pour in butter beans and allow to simmer for 10 minutes.
5. Boil water, add penne pasta and cook according to packet instructions.
6. Add two large handfuls of spinach to a  pot.
7. Pour cooked pasta over the spinach, add tomato sauce into pot and stir.
8. Top with grated cheese and a basil leaf.
9. Serve

Feel free to get involved and tell us your favourite at-home recipes with the hashtag #LovinHomeComforts.

