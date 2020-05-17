Here's how to make the delicious Dalgona coffee at home and it's so simple.

As part of our Lovin Home Comforts series, we will be bringing you some delicious recipes that you can prepare from the comfort of your own kitchen.

I had seen this masterpiece on my timelines a couple of times and it just looked so damn good.

The golden colour of the coffee sitting firm on top of the milk.

It looked like the goddess of coffees and it is just as delicious as it looks.

I'm no addicted to it, especially on a sunny day, and now you will be too.

Here is what you need:

2tbsp x Instant Coffee

2tbsp x Sugar

2tbsp x Water

Milk

Ice

1. Put the sugar, coffee, and water into a jug a whisk. This will take some effort if you are using a fork but if you have a hand whisk it should be quick and easy.

2. Whisk until it's creamy and golden.

3. Add ice to a glass and then fill the glass 3/4 with milk.

4. Using a spoon, scoop out the coffee mix and place it on top.

5. Stir well before you consume.

That's it.

If that's too much coffee for you feel free to split this mix for two coffees.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.