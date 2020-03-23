How to make the perfect homemade pizza

Your favourite restaurant might be temporarily closed and you might be getting sick of takeaway so why not attempt to make the perfect homemade pizza?

As part of our Lovin Home Comforts series, we will be bringing you some delicious recipes that you can prepare from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Next up on our list, homemade pizza!

What you'll need

300g strong bread flour

1 tsp instant yeast

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp olive oil

100ml passata

Basil

Sundried tomatoes

Cheddar/mozzarella mix

Cherry tomatoes

How to do it

Base

1. Pour the flour into a large bowl, followed by yeast and salt. Stir them together before making a well.

2. Pour in 200ml of warm water, 1tbsp of olive oil and mix together until you have soft dough.

3. Place on floured surface and knead until smooth (approx 5 mins). Leave it sit for an hour.

Sauce

1. Mix passata, basil and sun-dried tomatoes together using a blender.

2. Roll the dough out on to a floured surface and knead again before rolling thinly using a rolling pin.

3. Lift the base on to greased pizza tray.

4. Using the back of a spoon, spread sauce evenly across the base, followed by mixture of cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Top with sundried and cherry tomatoes.

Baking:

1. Place pizza into preheated oven (240C/fan 220C/gas 8) and bake until crisp for 8-10 minutes.

2. Serve.



