Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

How to make the perfect homemade pizza

By lovindublin

March 23, 2020 at 12:15pm

Share:

Your favourite restaurant might be temporarily closed and you might be getting sick of takeaway so why not attempt to make the perfect homemade pizza?

As part of our Lovin Home Comforts series, we will be bringing you some delicious recipes that you can prepare from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Next up on our list, homemade pizza!

What you'll need

300g strong bread flour
1 tsp instant yeast
1 tsp salt
1 tbsp olive oil
100ml passata
Basil
Sundried tomatoes
Cheddar/mozzarella mix
Cherry tomatoes

How to do it

Base
1. Pour the flour into a large bowl, followed by yeast and salt. Stir them together before making a well.
2. Pour in 200ml of warm water, 1tbsp of olive oil and mix together until you have soft dough.
3. Place on floured surface and knead until smooth (approx 5 mins). Leave it sit for an hour.

Sauce
1. Mix passata, basil and sun-dried tomatoes together using a blender.
2. Roll the dough out on to a floured surface and knead again before rolling thinly using a rolling pin.
3. Lift the base on to greased pizza tray.
4. Using the back of a spoon, spread sauce evenly across the base, followed by mixture of cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Top with sundried and cherry tomatoes.

Baking:
1. Place pizza into preheated oven (240C/fan 220C/gas 8) and bake until crisp for 8-10 minutes.
2. Serve.

Join Our Newsletter

* indicates required
Interests

Please confirm that you're happy to receive newsletter emails from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.


Share:

Latest articles

WATCH: Young Dublin footballer's incredible overhead kick is making waves online

Krispy Kreme to close but will continue to pay staff as normal

10 feel-good series to binge watch on Netflix this week

A Dublin barbershop is holding virtual seminars to raise funds for the Mater Foundation

You may also love

10 feel-good series to binge watch on Netflix this week

A Dublin barbershop is holding virtual seminars to raise funds for the Mater Foundation

How to make loaded mac and cheese at home

10 hilarious stand-up comedy specials on Netflix that you might not have seen

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy