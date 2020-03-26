How to make your own homemade bread

People are still snapping up sliced pans at an alarming rate so why not get creative and make your own homemade bread?

What you'll need

600g white flour

7g yeast

2 tsp salt

3 tbsp olive oil

300ml water

How to do it

Pour 500g white flour into a large bowl. Add 7g yeast, 3 tbsp olive oil and 2 tsp of salt. Mix together well. Remove from bowl, place on pre-floured surface (use remaining flour) and knead together for 10 minutes. When smooth, place dough in large bowl and allow it to rise for an hour with the bowl covered with cling film. Place on a baking tray and put in a pre-heated oven at 220C/fan 200C/gas 7. Allow to bake for 30 minutes.

