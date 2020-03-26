Close

How to make your own homemade bread

By Darragh Murphy

March 26, 2020 at 3:33pm

People are still snapping up sliced pans at an alarming rate so why not get creative and make your own homemade bread?

As part of our Lovin Home Comforts series, we will be bringing you some delicious recipes that you can prepare from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Next up on our list, a simple and scrumptious recipe for homemade bread...

What you'll need

600g white flour
7g yeast
2 tsp salt
3 tbsp olive oil
300ml water

How to do it

  1. Pour 500g white flour into a large bowl.
  2. Add 7g yeast, 3 tbsp olive oil and 2 tsp of salt. Mix together well.
  3. Remove from bowl, place on pre-floured surface (use remaining flour) and knead together for 10 minutes.
  4. When smooth, place dough in large bowl and allow it to rise for an hour with the bowl covered with cling film.
  5. Place on a baking tray and put in a pre-heated oven at 220C/fan 200C/gas 7.
  6. Allow to bake for 30 minutes.

Straightforward, right?

Feel free to get involved and tell us your favourite at-home recipes with the hashtag #LovinHomeComforts.

Feel free to get involved and tell us your favourite at-home recipes with the hashtag #LovinHomeComforts.

