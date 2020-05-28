Irish Whiskey Museum launches weekly lock-in where you get whiskey delivered to your door

The whiskey lovers among us have a new weekly event to look forward to. Because the Irish Whiskey Museum is set to kick off their weekly whiskey lock-ins this Friday, May 29.

Between 8pm and 9pm every Friday, you'll be able to tune in and follow along as one of their specialists guides you through tasting the whiskey that has been delivered to your house.

It costs €40 plus booking fees and includes access to a 30-minute talk and a 30-minute tasting session of four premium whiskeys. The line-up for the first week will be Powers Gold Pot Still, Irishman Single Malt, Connemara Aged Smokey and Knappogue 12 Pot still. And the line-up changes regularly, meaning you get a different experience each time.

Plus, you'll also be given an Irish Whiskey Museum branded VIP dram glass.

Nicola McDonnell, the Irish Whiskey Museum’s General Manager, said, "Like so many businesses in this pandemic, tourism has been heavily hit and will take some time to recover. But there is still an appetite for fun things to do while we are in lockdown. What better way to spend a Friday evening at home than with a group of whiskey lovers who share your passion for all things Irish whiskey? We'll even deliver the whiskey to your doorstep".

Tickets are available www.irishwhiskeymuseum.ie, with the first event taking place this Friday, May 29 between 8pm and 9pm over Zoom.

At the moment, the Whiskey lock-in experience is only available to those living in Dublin, but they have plans to launch nationwide.

