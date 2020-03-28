Close

JyellowL gives us his ultimate QuaranTunes playlist

By Alan Fisher

March 28, 2020 at 4:37pm

You don't need to be out and about to enjoy your Saturday night.

In fact, we are bringing the party to you.

For our Lovin Home Comfort series, we are bringing you QuaranTunes where, each week, we will reach out to some of Ireland's most beloved artists and ask them for their ultimate playlists that are getting them through their time at home.

This week we have been treated to the favourite tunes of JyellowL who is one of Ireland's rising stars.

The hip-hop star has made a huge name for himself over the last year and his song Ozone was on this year's edition of the popular Fifa video game.

To give you a taste of what he is all about, his playlist kicks off with one of his own because now is a time for self-love.

Check out his perfect isolation playlist here:

To let us know your QuaranTunes playlist, get in touch with us on Instagram with the hashtag #LovinHomeComforts.

