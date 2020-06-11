Lovin Games Weekly - All the biggest news in the video game world this week

Welcome back to another edition of Lovin Games Weekly, where Rory Cashin will be guiding you through the video game world, talking about the best new releases, the best classics currently going for a steal, and the biggest news in the games industry each week. Lovin Games Weekly goes live every Thursday on Lovin Dublin.

Hello and welcome to the latest edition of Lovin Games Weekly, and just as Phase Two of lighter restrictions comes into play, the sun decides to take a holiday and we’re all forced to go back indoors to wait for the rain to stop. With the majority of the next week looking to be pretty much non-stop bad weather, it is a good thing you’ve got us here to keep you up to date on the video game world and direct you towards all of the best games to be playing while we’re stuck inside:

GAME OF THE WEEK

Command & Conquer: Remastered Edition (PC)

The daddy of the real-time strategy genre, the Command & Conquer series will ring a bell in the minds of those who have been avid videogame fans for the last three decades or so. It was the cornerstone of PC gaming back in the day, and fans of the series (as well as newbies who want to check out a genuine classic) will be happy to hear that Command & Conquer: Remastered Edition has arrived back on PC – via Steam and Origin – and it comes with a swanky 4K makeover.

The Remastered Edition contains both the remastered versions of Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert, plus all three expansion packs (Covert Operations, Counterstrike, and The Aftermath), as well as rebuilt multiplayer, a modernized UI, an updated Map Editor, bonus gallery of unreleased FMV footage, full modding support, and over seven hours of remastered music by the legendary Frank Klepacki.

There is no word yet on the games being ported over to consoles, but if you are a PC gamer, then you might be happiest of all to hear that the entire collection is going for a steal at just €19.99.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Sony to host their PlayStation 5 Games Reveal Event

While the exact release date for the PlayStation 5 is yet to be announced, we do know that it is due to arrive in advance of Christmas this year (so, realistically, around mid-October). Even though we are just a few short months out from getting our excited hands on the new console, we still have no idea as to extent of the launch titles we’ll be getting to play. We’ve been told to expect Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Godfall, and Outriders, all of which have released their trailers already, but beyond that… who knows?

Thankfully we won’t have too long to wait, as Sony will be hosting a live games reveal event at 9pm on Thursday 11 June, which you can watch live on the PlayStation YouTube Channel, and we’ll be cherry-picking the biggest and best news right here in Lovin’ Games Weekly for you to pour over next week. Could they be announcing a God Of War 2? The Witcher 4? Spider-Man 2? Uncharted 5? Watch this space!

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Days Gone (PS4)

We promise we will eventually stop talking about The Last Of Us Part II (review coming soon!), but if you’re looking for something to fill the gap of a post-apocalyptic zombie video game until that one comes out, you could do a lot worse than Days Gone.

Set two years after a zombie outbreak, you play as Deacon, a former outlaw who has turned into something of a drifter in the new world order. When you receive word that your long-thought-dead wife may have survived the initial outbreak, you hop on your bike motorbike on head off on the journey to try to find her.

As per usual in post-apocalypse games, the fellow surviving humans are often more dangerous than the zombies themselves, but Days Gone does feature a special horde attack in which dozens or sometimes hundreds of zombies focus their hunting all at once, and you really want to be hoping that you’re already getting out of their way when that happens!

The open-world gameplay is very easy to get to grips with, and it toggles between the need for stealth and action quite easily, and with the game marked down on the PS Store from €69.99 to €19.99, it is a great buy to keep you busy for the next week or so. Check out the trailer below...

All prices, release dates and platforms are correct from date of publication.

