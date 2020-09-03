Lovin Games Weekly - Avengers assemble for a new game out this week

We're officially into the final third of the year, and you know what that means?

September basically means Halloween, and Halloween is basically Christmas, and Christmas means NEW CONSOLES! Expect more and more big announcements on your must-own presents in the coming weeks, but before then, we’ve already got news on some of the biggest releases coming very soon...

GAME OF THE WEEK

Marvel’s Avengers (PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC)

After the recent (and brilliant) Spider-Man game, fans of the Marvel universe were excited about getting their hands on ever more of the members of the Avengers. Well, what about Captain America? Iron Man? Hulk? Thor? Black Widow? And Ms. Marvel? How about all six, and even more to come? Yup, that is what the brand new Marvel’s Avengers game will be offering to players.

Split across a single-player campaign in which you will control a different member of the above Avengers in different missions, as you fight against evil interdimensional being MODOK. From there, you’ll be properly prepped and trained to take on the online multiplayer aspects of the game, in which you can put together different teams of Avengers in a Destiny/Anthem-style co-op game with LOADS of apparently free additional content due to be released in the weeks and months to come.

On top of all of that, anyone who buys the PS4 version will be able to update to the upcoming PS5 version for free, and the same goes for Xbox One owners jumping up to the Xbox Series X. You can check out some of the latest footage from the game right here...

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

New Call Of Duty: Black Ops game trailer revealed.

A direct sequel to the 2010 Black Ops game, we’ve finally got our proper first look at the new Call Of Duty game, which puts us in the middle of the 1980s Cold War. You’ll play a covert CIA agent hunting down a sleeper Russian agent who has one single goal: bring down the American government.

While we are all used to COD having amazing online multiplayer, and that looks to be no different in this case, it does appear that a lot of extra work has been pumped into the single-player campaign, too. The story for the game comes from none other than David S. Goyer (the writer of Blade, The Dark Knight, and Man Of Steel), and the early press releases on the game have revealed something quite interesting, saying that the player character, codenamed Bell, can be customized with different skin tones, ethnic backgrounds, genders, as well as different personality traits that provide in-game perks. The campaign will have multiple endings, dependent on player choice throughout the campaign.

We’ll know for sure when Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on Friday, November 13 this year. Check out the first proper trailer for the game right here...

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Outlast & Outlast II (PS4)

Not one, but two Deals Of The Week? Yup! But they’re connected, so it does technically still count as one.

First-person survival horror Outlast arrived way back in 2014 and quickly became one of the most-loved scary games ever made, as you attempt to make it around an apparently empty asylum armed with nothing more than a night-vision camera and your wits. The sequel came in 2017, and gave players just as many scares.

You can buy both games on the PlayStation Store for INCREDIBLY cheap right now, with the first Outlast marked down from €18.99 to €3.79 (yes, less than four euro), while Outlast II is reduced from €29.99 to just €7.49. Check out the trailer for the game right here...

All prices, release dates and platforms are correct at date of publication.