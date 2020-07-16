Lovin Games Weekly – Breaking Bad villain is the big boss in new Far Cry game

Here we are, in the depths of July, and gamers couldn't be happier.

Sure, the weather hasn’t been great and most holidays and trips abroad are still not happening, but the gaming world has never been busier. This week sees one of the biggest releases of the year finally hit the shelves, while Ubisoft have announced a huge series of their upcoming games for both this and the next generation of consoles. So on with the show!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Ghosts Of Tsushima (PS4)

You can check out our full review right here, but basically Ghosts Of Tsushima is a HUGE AMOUNT OF FUN. It is part Assassin’s Creed, part Arkham Asylum, as you play a lonely samurai trying to reclaim your homeland island of Tsushima from the Mongol invaders (based on a very real historical war).

A great mix of stealth-y assassinations and outright sword-to-sword combat, mixed with a huge island to traverse and discover on horseback or through the well-organised platforming sections. The visuals from the island can often be nothing short of jaw-dropping, while the old-school Japanese soundtrack really does make you feel like you’re playing with an interactive Kurosawa movie.

The trailer for Ghosts of Tsushima can be viewed below...

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Breaking Bad villain is the big baddie in new Far Cry game

Each of the Far Cry games drops you into the middle of a particular nasty situation, be it a cult-led southern US state in Far Cry 5, or a war-torn Himalayan country in Far Cry 4, or a kidnapping ring on a tropical island in Far Cry 3, and so on. However, with Gus Fring himself playing the bad guy, we reckon Far Cry 6 could be the most treacherous yet.

Giancarlo Esposito, who played the iconic Breaking Bad villain, is Anton Castillo, the El Presidente (although actually the dictator) of the island of Yara, which seems to be loosely based on Cuba. In the trailer, we see that Anton is attempting to train his son Diego to take his place as the harsh ruler of the island, and in the game we’ll be controlling a guerrilla fighter attempting to topple their regime.

The trailer was dropped as part of Ubisoft’s launch slate of upcoming titles, which also included the new Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs, and Tom Clancy games, and we’ll delve into further at a later date. For now, you should know that Far Cry 6 is due for release on 18 February 2021, and will be launching on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Stadia, and some of those platforms are already accepting pre-orders.

Check out Giancarlo Esposito in action in the Far Cry 6 trailer below...

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (PS4)

The Resident Evil series had been, to put it mildly, a little hit and miss. RE4 was a landmark entry into the action-horror genre, but then 5 and 6 were kind of forgettable. So they reinvigorated the formula with 7, turning it into a first-person horror and taking out the zombies and replacing them with… well, we don’t want to spoil it.

With the recent news that Resident Evil 8: Village is due for release on the next generation of consoles (and will include werewolves!), while the recent remakes of RE2 and 3 were both pretty exceptional, it does seem like the Resident Evil series is on a roll again.

If you haven’t played the seventh entry in the series, and you’re a fan of horror, then we really can’t recommend RE7 enough, especially now that it is going for a steal on the PS Store, available to buy for just €9.99!

The trailer for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard can be found below...

All prices, release dates and platforms are correct from date of publication.