Making Bath Bombs at home is pretty simple once you get all the ingredients.

We are currently living in a time where we need a lot of self-care and what better way than to take a long bath.

I must admit I love a good bath bomb and making them at home was pretty enjoyable, too.

It's literally a case of mashing it all together into a little ball.

So, what you need:

3tsp x Caster Oil

1tsp x Essential Oil

Food Colouring

1tbsp x Water

1/2 cup x Baking Soda

1/4 cup x Epsom Salt

1/4 cup x Citric Acid

1/4 cup x Corn Starch

Christmas decoration shells.

First of all, I got the Christmas decoration shells off Amazon. I got 12 x 60mm.

Next, I got the citric acid, corn starch, baking soda and food colouring all from Asia Market. The rest is easy enough to get your hands on.

How to do it:

1. Put your baking soda, Epsom salt, citric acid and corn starch into a big bowl and mix.

2. Put the caster oil, essential oil, water and a few drops of food colouring into a cup and mix.

3. Slowly add a few drops of the wet mix to the dry mix while stirring together.

4. Once it is all mixed together, you can start filling up your Christmas decoration shells.

5. Let them set in the fridge for 30mins and they are good to go.

I can't believe how well these worked and they are a perfect gift if you tie some ribbon around the top.

