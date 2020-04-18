Making delicious dumplings at home is actually pretty easy.

As part of our Lovin Home Comforts series, we will be bringing you some delicious recipes that you can prepare from the comfort of your own kitchen.

I was quite surprised when I started making dumplings at how easy they are once you get the dumpling pastry. I get mine from Asia Market.

I was even more surprised when I tasted them and realized they are just as tasty as the ones you get when eating out.

The best thing is you can literally put anything into them including any leftover bits of veg you have in the fridge and any meat you can get your hands on.

In saying that, here is what I used to make this batch of 14 dumplings at home:

1 x Chicken breast

Dumpling pastry

1 x Spring Onion

1/2 x Onion

1/2 x Carrot

Spinach

Salt

Pepper

Chinese Five Spice

2x Garlic gloves

I was honestly winging it so feel free to lash in whatever you have.

How to make dumplings at home:

1. Chop all of your ingredients into as small of pieces as you can get them. You might be better getting minced chicken so you don't have to chop it up.

2. Mix all of your ingredients together in a bowl and then add a pinch of salt, pepper and Chinese five-spice and crushed garlic and then mix again.

3. Set your table up with a small bowl of water, your bowl of mix, and two plates. Use one plate to wrap the dumplings and the other to hold the wrapped ones.

4. Take one dumpling pastry and place it on your plate. Dip your index finger in the bowl of water and wet the edge of one half of the dumpling wrapper like you can see in the video.

5. Place a teaspoon full of mix into the middle of your dumpling pastry.

6. Fold your pastry from the dry side, over your toppings and down onto the wet side.

7. With your fingers, press firmly in the edge of the folded pastry to seal it.

8. Once sealed, pick it up a make five ridges by pinching the pastry together. This will help keep it sealed.

9. Once all of your dumplings are folded and ready to cook, boil a pot of water and heat up a pan with some oil.

10. Place half of your dumplings in the boiling water. Leave them in there for about five minutes.

11. Take them from the boiling water and put them into the heated frying pan. Fry until golden.

12. Repeat with the second half of your dumplings.

The process can be quite time consuming at first but you will get the hang of it. Get a little bowl of soy sauce for dipping and you are ready to rock.

Feel free to get involved and tell us your favourite at-home recipes with the hashtag #LovinHomeComforts.

