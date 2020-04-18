Mark McCabe gives us his ultimate QuaranTunes playlist

You don't need to be out and about to enjoy your Saturday night.

In fact, we are bringing the party to you.

For our Lovin Home Comforts series, we are bringing you QuaranTunes where, each week, we will reach out to some of Ireland's most beloved artists and ask them for their ultimate playlists that are getting them through their time at home.

This week Mark McCabe has given us his playlist for the perfect night in.

There's nobody reading this who didn't get down to Maniac 2000 on a night out but McCabe has a new single out for you to enjoy.

So he kicks off his Quaratunes playlist with his new single 'Enlightened':

To let us know your QuaranTunes playlist, get in touch with us on Instagram with the hashtag #LovinHomeComforts.

