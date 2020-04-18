Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Mark McCabe gives us his ultimate QuaranTunes playlist

By Alan Fisher

April 18, 2020 at 1:50pm

Share:

You don't need to be out and about to enjoy your Saturday night.

In fact, we are bringing the party to you.

For our Lovin Home Comforts series, we are bringing you QuaranTunes where, each week, we will reach out to some of Ireland's most beloved artists and ask them for their ultimate playlists that are getting them through their time at home.

This week Mark McCabe has given us his playlist for the perfect night in.

There's nobody reading this who didn't get down to Maniac 2000 on a night out but McCabe has a new single out for you to enjoy.

So he kicks off his Quaratunes playlist with his new single 'Enlightened':

To let us know your QuaranTunes playlist, get in touch with us on Instagram with the hashtag #LovinHomeComforts.

And to receive our home comfort tips a couple of times a week sent straight to your email then be sure to tick the Lovin Home Comforts box in the form below.

Join Our Newsletter

* indicates required
Interests

Please confirm that you're happy to receive newsletter emails from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.


Share:

Latest articles

Dalkey Open Forum Facebook group doesn't respond well to New York Times inquiry

Maser is releasing prints with 50% of profits going to the Mater Foundation

Making delicious dumplings at home is actually pretty easy

These homemade power bars are perfect when you are looking for a little treat

You may also love

Making delicious dumplings at home is actually pretty easy

These homemade power bars are perfect when you are looking for a little treat

How to make the ultimate buttermilk chicken burger at home

Try this healthy Oaty Banana Muffin recipe at home

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy