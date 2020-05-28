Lovin Games Weekly - Our 'game of the week' as well as best deals and biggest news

Welcome back to the second edition of Lovin Games Weekly, where Rory Cashin will be guiding you through the world of video games, talking about the best new releases, the best classics currently going for a steal, and the biggest news in the games industry each week. Lovin Games Weekly goes live every Thursday on Lovin Dublin.

Now, we know that the lovely weather outside is probably making you think that sitting in and gaming is the last thing you want to do right now, but you need to plan ahead. There are nights in to think about, plus we are still living in Ireland, where the weather can go from the height of summer to what feels like the depths of winter at the drop of a hat, and on those cold days sitting in, you’ll be wishing you had something to play.

So with that in mind, here is everything you need to know about the world of video games this week:

GAME OF THE WEEK

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia)

Mortal Kombat 11 was released in April 2019, when it went on to get some incredibly positive reviews, as well as winning Fighting Game Of The Year. Now here we are, just over a year later, and the developers have released the Aftermath expansion pack, which picks up the story right where the last one left off, as well as adding extra characters, skins, locations, and the iconic return of Friendships (a kind of kuddly version of Fatalities you might remember from the 90’s version of the game) and Stage Fatalities (exactly what they sound like).

This entire review kould be spent talking about the amazing visuals, or the incredibly fun gameplay that has been fine-tuned to perfection, making it equally fun for first-timers and for masters of the fighting genre. We kould chat about how the plot of the game is essentially a Mortal Kombat animated movie that is almost worth the price of admission by itself. We kould mention that there are so many different types of gameplay options available, from story mode to tower mode to krypt mode, not to mention the online and local multiplayer, all of which make sure that you won’t be getting bored of this game for some time yet.

Yes, we kould go into detail for all of that, but realistically, the major selling point here for us is that Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is the video-game that allows you to violently pit Robocop and The Terminator against each other. Yep. Robocop. Versus. The Terminator. So many schoolyard arguments (and grown-up arguments too, kome to think of it) kan finally be put to rest as to who would win in a fight. Check out the trailer below...

If you haven’t already purchased the Mortal Kombat 11 game first time around, you kan get it plus the entire Aftermath bundle right now for €59.99, or if already own the main game and you’re just in the market for the new expansion, you kan buy it for €39.99.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Brand new footage from The Last Of Us Part II

If you ask any gamer what their favourite game of all time is, chances are that The Last Of Us will enter the conversation pretty quickly. Released in 2013, it was the perfect mix of action, horror, and character development that many will admit to being the one time that a video game actually made them cry… Those damned giraffes! Now, here we are right near the end of the run of the PS4, and along comes arguably the console’s biggest game to date, the much-anticipated sequel to one of the greatest games ever made.

Sony released a State Of Play for the new game in the run-up to the release date, showing off some of the new surroundings, villains, and abilities you’ll be playing around with as the grown-up Ellie, all the while still keeping their cards pretty close to their chest when it comes to actual plot developments. All we know is that something pretty bad has happened to Ellie and her new hometown, and she decides to take it upon herself to get revenge on the people who hurt her and the people she loves.

The 20-plus minutes of footage from the game is at once both beautiful and anxiety-inducing, especially when the developers hint that there are some new infected beasts to be discovered that are so much worse than anything we’ve yet seen in The Last Of Us universe.

The Last Of Us Part II will launch exclusively on PlayStation 4 on Friday 19 June and you can catch a glimpse of it below.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

God Of War (PS4)

Released a little over two years ago, the reboot of God Of War still stands tall as one of the greatest games available on the PS4. By uprooting our antihero Kratos from Ancient Greece and putting him in the middle of Norse mythology, players were presented with one of the best-looking and most immersive games of the decade.

While expecting God Of War to deliver on the action side of the things wasn’t a huge surprise, what was unexpected was just how emotional the whole ride would be. Kicking off with the death of Kratos’ wife, the gameplay revolves around her final wishes, and Kratos taking his young son Atreus into the depths of their surrounding world on what could be a potentially deadly mission.

Thankfully, Atreus himself turns out to be very handy with a bow and arrow, becoming very handy in a fight against the legions of monsters you’ll encounter along the way. Meanwhile, while playing as the God-like Kratos, you’re axe is pretty much an even-more-lethal version of Thor’s hammer, and it never gets boring throwing that thing at the bad guys.

The much-anticipated sequel is rumoured to be one of the big first announcements for the PlayStation 5, once Sony gets a little more forthcoming with their next-generation titles, but before then you’ve got a chance to check out this version.

God Of War is available via Smyths Toy Store (online) for just €14.99.

All prices, release dates and platforms are correct from date of publication.

