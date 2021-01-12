Nine Netflix shows that you should never watch with your parents

For many people, lockdown means lots of family time and in turn, that means lots of time spent together in front of the telly.

The multi-generational nature of families means that it can sometimes be hard to agree on a TV show that will appeal to everyone. One rule of thumb though is that if it's a little bit on the steamy side, it's probably best not to watch with Mam, Dad, Granny or all of the above.

That's before we even mention shows whose humour might be a little bit too juvenile for the family's tastes. With gratuitous sex scenes now ten-a-penny in TV drama, it can be hard to finish a series without seeing some bedroom activity but below we've done our best to list out the shows that you shouldn't even consider going near in the company of your parents...

Sex Education

The clue is in the title, really. The plot revolves around an insecure teenager and his sex therapist mother, played by Gillian Anderson. Let's just say it's nothing like her role as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown.

Sense8

A sci-fi drama that's loaded with sex scenes, and that includes the odd orgy.

Bridgerton

Released on Christmas Day 2020, Bridgerton has gotten tongues wagging all over the world, not least due to the high volume of sex scenes involving the characters. If you MUST watch this steamy period drama with the fam, it might be an idea to skip episode six. Even one of the stars, Nicola Coughlan, agrees as indicated in the below tweet. You can read our full review of Bridgerton here.

I refused to watch it with my mum and she insisted so I fast forwarded all the sexy bits and at the end she said “That episode was very short” https://t.co/vczAG46RXc — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) January 2, 2021

Too Hot To Handle

A U.S. reality dating show in which the contestants must abstain from all sexual activity in order to claim a cash prize. Let's just say that it doesn't always go to plan.

Peep Show

It's up there with the best sitcoms of the 21st century and Peep Show can be enjoyed by adults of all ages. However, the humour does get a bit dark from time to time and may not be everyone's cup of tea.

Big Mouth

It might look like a harmless animation but with subject matters ranging from nocturnal emissions to talking pubic hair, this one might lead to some awkward glances across the living room.

South Park

It's no secret that nothing is too taboo for the creators of this iconic animation. Whichever episode you pick, it's sure to have Granny spitting out her tea at one point or another.

Valeria

Released last year, Valeria is Spanish comedy-drama that is being touted as the next Sex and the City.

Dark Desire

A steamy Mexican thriller whose first episode is titled 'It's Just Sex'. Says it all really.

READ NEXT: Nine feel-good series to binge watch on Netflix this week