PE with Joe: Millions tune in for live PE classes with Joe Wicks

Joe Wicks has been streaming free kids PE classes online all week.

Joe Wicks has been doing his bit to keep kids across the world fit and healthy. Known for his high-intensity interval training workouts, The Body Coach has been helping people get fit since for years.

One of the most followed fitness accounts on Instagram, he's decided to use his expertise to help parents ensure that their kids are staying active during this time.

Knowing that people are spending more time at home and moving less, Joe has stepped up to the plate as the nation's PE teacher.

Posting to Instagram, The Body Coach wrote:

"Parents are going to be under pressure next week and for 30 minutes a day, I can take over and inspire and energise the kids to get active, bounce around and have fun. You can even join in with the kids.

Please share away. This is going to help millions of children and parents feel happier for 30 minutes and beyond every day."

Using little to no equipment, the classes have proven to be a popular way to get a sweat on with over five million people clicking on to watch PE with Joe over the past few days.

Participants can tune in live at 9am or head to Joe's YouTube channel to do the workout whenever suits them during the day. Each session lasts a half hour and is suitable for people of all ages.

