Peanut Butter Jelly Cups are the perfect little treat.

As part of our Lovin Home Comforts series, we will be bringing you some delicious recipes that you can prepare from the comfort of your own kitchen.

I love Reeces Peanut Butter Cups but I would argue that adding a little bit of jam makes them a whole lot better.

They really don't take long to make and they only contain three ingredients so it's great to get the kids involved.

What you need:

250g x Dark Chocolate

12tsp x Peanut Butter

6tsp x Strawberry Jam

12 x Cupcake Cases

Try and get peanut butter that doesn't contain too much oil. In fact, I went for peanut butter I would consider on the lower quality side of things as they tend to have less oil.

How to do it:

1. Fill a muffin tray with the cupcake cases.

2. Melt 75g of the chocolate.

3. Put 1tsp of the melted chocolate into ease case.

4. Using a teaspoon, push the chocolate about half a centimeter up the walls of the cases as seen in the video.

5. Freeze for 5 minutes.

6. Take out of the freezer and add 1tsp of peanut butter to each case then flatten it down evenly.

7. Put 1/2tsp os name on top of the peanut butter.

8. Melt the remaining chocolate.

9. Put 1tbsp of chocolate in case. If there is any remaining, spread evenly into each case.

10. Freee for 1o minutes.

11. Take each peanut butter cup out of the case and enjoy.

