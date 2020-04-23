Seven Dublin bakeries still delivering freshly baked goodies

We're dreaming of freshly baked goodies, warm out of the oven.

Ok, we'll admit it - we fell victim to the homemade banana bread/sourdough trend too, we'd even go so far as to say it was an enjoyable activity... but the novelty of home-baked goods has slowly worn off and we're craving the real deal. Try as we might, we'll never nail the delicate art of pastry making quite like the professionals.

While calling into your favourite spot for a croissant and a cup of cha may not be possible at the moment, there are still a number of bakeries doing home deliveries (a home-brewed cuppa will have to do for now).

See below for seven divine Dublin bakeries that are still delivering:

The Corner Bakery Terenure

A small neighbourhood bakery in Terenure, The Corner Bakery has bread, cake, buns, pastries and cookies to boot. Order through Deliveroo (within a 2.5km distance) for same-day delivery or opt for the next-day courier delivery service.

Camerino Bakery

Everything is freshly made using the best ingredients and "lovin from the oven"... which is the only way we'll take our baked goods from now on. Their cakes are seriously impressive - a good option if you have an occasion to celebrate and don't feel like doing the hard work yourself.

Bread 41

The holy grail of Dublin bakeries, anyone within certain areas of Dublin 2 can avail of home delivery from Bread 41. Fair warning though - two days pre-order is necessary to allow for prep, so be patient as it's more than worth the wait.

Laduree

A luxury macaroon brand, French bakery and sweets maker - Laduree is top of our list when we're in the mood for decadence. Their macaroons come in a variety of flavours and are delivered in a beautifully presented gift box... a slice of Paris on your doorstep.

Avoca

To say we miss wandering Avoca is a major understatement... luckily you can still get their delicious bread delivered straight to your door. Throw in an apple tart for good measure, sure it's almost the weekend.

The Cupcake Store

These guys specialise in quality cupcakes and traybakes, another great shout should you need to celebrate something special... (almost) making it through the workweek for example.

(Image courtesy of The Cupcake Store)