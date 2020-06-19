Tebi Rex gives us their ultimate QuaranTunes playlist

You don't need to be out and about to enjoy your Saturday night.

In fact, we are bringing the party to you.

For our Lovin Home Comforts series, we are bringing you QuaranTunes where, each week, we will reach out to some of Ireland's most beloved artists and ask them for their ultimate playlists that are getting them through their time at home.

This week, we have teamed up with Tebi Rex.

Their music recently appeared on everyone's favorite show, Normal People, and they have just released a new single, 'I Got My Whole', which kicks off their playlist.

Speaking on the playlist, Matt said that 'this playlist is basically what I've been listening to over lockdown, mixed with some new releases that I can't get out of my head. Lots of "sitting in the back garden sun" vibes'.

