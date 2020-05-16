Seriously though, the French Toast Brekkie Bap is about to change your life.

As part of our Lovin Home Comforts series, we will be bringing you some delicious recipes that you can prepare from the comfort of your own kitchen.

I saw this little hack doing the rounds on social media so I thought I would give it a go.

It looked cool but did it taste as good?

Yes, it bloody well did.

Let's see how you can make your own French Toast Brekkie Bap.

What you need:

- 2 x Eggs

- 4 x Bacon

- 2 Slices x Bread

- Cheese

- Butter

- Salt & Pepper

How to do it:

1. Put your back into a hot frying pan.

2. Crack two eggs in a bowl with some salt and pepper and mix.

3. Pour the egg mix into a pan on low heat.

4. Place two pieces of bread onto the egg mix and then flip the bread over to the other side.

5. Let the egg cook through and then flip the eggs and bread over as one.

6. After a minute of cooking on this side, add cheese on top of one slice of bread.

7. Flip the extra bits of egg inwards onto the bread.

8. Add the bacon and close the two pieces of bread on top of each other.

9. Let it fry until the cheese is melted.

