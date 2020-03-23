The Space Between becomes The Space Online.

There's no denying that these are unprecedented times we're living through. For many, routine has gone out the window as has any sense of normality.

However, it looks like being housebound may be the new "normal" and if there's one thing that staying in has taught us it's the importance of finding solace in the simple everyday things. Take, for example, a yoga class from the comfort of your living room.

Enter The Space Between, who have decided to stream all classes online free of charge. One of the city's most loved studios, they already have a full seven-day yoga and meditation schedule.

Each class is live-streamed on Zoom, simply book online as normal via the Mindbody App and the team will email you a link before the start time.

Speaking of the move to online, founder Dave Smith said:

"We have taken the decision to run these complimentary, it feels very appropriate at this moment. However, we have some fantastic teachers who, now more than ever, are stepping up and we have a Patreon (donations) page and Paypal set up so please feel free to support however you can.”

Hoping to remind us that it's how we react to the changing circumstances that really matters, they're encouraging people to find ways to stay connected through the distance. Separate yet together, individual yet collective.

The schedule is as follows:

Live Stream Yoga classes (Monday to Sunday)

Family Yoga every morning – 2 x 15-minute classes for the whole family

Daily Meditations (broadcast from Dublin and Berlin)

Various workshops live-streamed by their regular teachers

White Rabbit – a curious book club, online

Jungian Lecture series – an interactive exploration of Jungian Psychology

Mind over Matter – a series of experiential and practical interactive lectures - designed to help you better understand your make up, reduce stress and build resilience

Each class will be live-streamed on Zoom free of charge until the start of April.