These Caramel Filled Cookie Cups are insanely good and you have to give them a go at home.

As part of our Lovin Home Comforts series, we will be bringing you some delicious recipes that you can prepare from the comfort of your own kitchen.

I've made some pretty tasty treats since the lockdown began but, none of them blew me away like these Caramel Filled Cookie Cups.

Perfectly soft cookie mix that oozes out caramel and, with a dollop of cream on top, you won't look back.

What you need:

275g x Flour

1tsp x Bicarbonate Soda

1tbsp x Cornflour

1/2tsp x Salt

115g x Unsalted Butter

120g x Light Brown Sugar

55g x White Sugar

1 x Egg

1tsp x Vanilla Extract

150g x Chocolate Drops

24 x Rolos

How to make them:

1. Put your flour, bicarbonate soda, cornflour and salt into a big bowl and mix.

2. In a separate bowl, melt your butter and then add both white and brown sugar.

3. Mix together and then add the egg and vanilla extract.

4. Add the dry mix and your chocolate drops to the wet mix and mix together.

5. Grease a muffin tray.

6. Take 240g of the cookie mix and leave it aside.

7. Split the remaining cookie dough into 12 even pieces and drop them into your muffin tray.

8. Using your fingers, flatten the cookie dough and push it up the side of the walls to create a cup.

9. Drop 2 Rolos into each cup.

10. Split the 240g of cookie dough you put aside into 12 x 20g pieces.

11. Flatten the pieces to use as a lid for each cup.

12. Place the lid onto your cups and press down gently on the sides to close the gaps.

13. Put them into the oven for 14mins at 180C.

14. Leave to cool slightly so you can remove them easily.

15. Serve with a dollop of cream and enjoy.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.