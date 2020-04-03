These homemade power bars are perfect when you are looking for a little treat.

As part of our Lovin Home Comforts series, we will be bringing you some delicious recipes that you can prepare from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Since I've been stuck at home, I have been snacking a lot and while I do love chocolate digestives with my tea, I need to stop eating a packet a night.

These power bars will help with that as they are so easy to make, extremely tasty and packed with healthy ingredients.

What you need:

Dates x 180g

Cashews

Almonds

Salt

Oats x 90g

Cacao powder

Peanut Butter

Dark chocolate

Coconut oil

Dried blueberries

Dried cranberries

How to do it:

1. Place all the dates into your blender and blend. Place this puree into a bowl. Note: Dates can be harsh on your blender so you can do a couple at a time or soak them beforehand to make it easier.

2. Put 90g of oats into the blender along with 30g of cashews, 30g of almonds and 2tsp of cacao powder. Blend and put into the bowl with the blended dates.

3. Get a handful of nuts and crush them. Add these pieces along with a handful of dried blueberries, dried cranberries and a pinch of salt to the mix.

4. Melt 2tbsp of coconut oil in the microwave and add it to the mix.

5. Mix all of this with your hands until it turns into a hard block. If it is too dry you could add a little bit more coconut oil.

6. Rub coconut oil on a board and place the mix on top.

7. Shape the mix into a big square leaving it about 2cm high.

8. Cover the top of this in peanut butter.

9. Put your chocolate in a bowl over a boiling pot of water and melt. I used orange and almond dark chocolate for extra flavour.

10. Drizzle the chocolate over the power bar.

11. Put the power bar into the freezer for about 20mins.

12. Take out and cut into little bars.

13. Put them into a lunchbox and leave them in the freezer until you want to take one out for a treat.

Feel free to get involved and tell us your favourite at-home recipes with the hashtag #LovinHomeComforts.

And to receive our home comfort tips a couple of times a week sent straight to your email then be sure to tick the Lovin Home Comforts box in the form below.



