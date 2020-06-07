Top 10 recipes we tried since the lockdown began

It was a weird time when we were told bars and restaurants were closing.

A large part of our job is exploring Dublin restaurants, mainly new openings, and letting you know what the deal is.

Since we could no longer do that, we started whipping up some delicious food in our own kitchen and hopefully inspire you to try something new.

We had a lot of fun doing this and realized, we aren't too bad in the kitchen.

Here are the top 10 recipe videos to give you some inspiration:

1) Carbonara

This caused some debate.

Do you put the egg yolk in or not?

2) French Toast Brekkie Bap

You have to give this a go.

You won't regret it.

3) Dumplings

How to make dumplings at home and they taste just as good.

4) Dalgona Iced Coffee

It tastes just as good as it looks.

We added some Baileys to it and gave it a stunning name.

5) Buttermilk Chicken Burgers

We tried our best to get on the same level as Krewe and Mad Egg.

6) Loaded Taco Fries

When you want to get down and dirty.

7) Kebabs

This honestly tastes just as good as you would get out.

Have a few beers and make one of these and it'll feel like you are on a night out.

8) One Minute Brownies

We still make these a couple of nights a week.

So simple. So delicious.

9) Loaded Mac N Cheese

Cheese, please.

Look at that sauce.

10) Caramel Filled Cookie Cups

Be careful.

If you are like us, you will demolish these in a day.