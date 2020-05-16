You have to try this Cloud Coffee Cocktail at home

Move over espresso martinis, there's a new kid on the block.

This is seriously going to be your new favourite cocktail.

But you won't get this on a night out, you will have to whip it up yourself.

As part of our Lovin Home Comforts series, we will be bringing you some delicious recipes that you can prepare from the comfort of your own kitchen.

This one is definitely for all the espresso martini lovers.

Here is what you need to make it:

2tbsp x Instant Coffee

2tbsp x Water

2tbsp x Sugar

Milk

Baileys

Coffee Beans (If you have them)

How to do it:

1. Put the sugar, coffee, and water into a jug a whisk. This will take some effort if you are using a fork but if you have a hand whisk it should be quick and easy.

2. Add ice to a glass and then fill the glass halfway with milk.

3. Add a measure of Baileys.

4. Using a spoon, scoop out the coffee mix and place it on top.

5. Dress with a couple of coffee beans.

6. Stir well before you consume.