Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

We've worked out how to make the perfect cheese toastie

By Darragh Murphy

March 26, 2020 at 9:38am

Share:

We've done it! We finally worked out how to make the perfect cheese toastie.

As part of our Lovin Home Comforts series, we will be bringing you some delicious recipes that you can prepare from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Next up on our list, the perfect cheese toastie...

What you'll need

1/2 red onion chopped
1 tsp brown sugar
1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
2 slices of bread
Butter
Grated cheese
Sriracha sauce
Salt
Pepper
Olive oil

How to do it

1. Place chopped onion into frying pan with olive oil.
2. Add 1 tbsp of balsamic vinegar.
3. Fry onions, add brown sugar and simmer until golden.
4. Butter two slices of bread and place both slices into frying pan with butter side down.
5. Grate enough cheese to fill your toastie.
6. Remove bread from pan when bottom side is crisped.
7. Coat toasted side of one slice of bread with grated cheese.
8. Place caramelised onions on top of cheese.
9. Add sriracha sauce, salt and pepper.
10. Put other slice of bread on top with toasted side on the inside.
11. Place full sandwich in pan and fry both sides until cheese is melted and outer sides of bread are golden brown.
12. Serve.

Feel free to get involved and tell us your favourite at-home recipes with the hashtag #LovinHomeComforts.

And to receive our home comfort tips a couple of times a week sent straight to your email then be sure to tick the Lovin Home Comforts box in the form below.

Join Our Newsletter

* indicates required
Interests

Please confirm that you're happy to receive newsletter emails from Lovin Media Group:


You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.


Share:

Latest articles

Huge reaction to last night's episode of Inside The K

PE with Joe: Millions tune in for live PE classes with Joe Wicks

A Dublin company is offering the use of these goals to children free of charge

Marie Keating Foundation make urgent appeal for public support

You may also love

PE with Joe: Millions tune in for live PE classes with Joe Wicks

A Dublin company is offering the use of these goals to children free of charge

David Walliams releasing free children's audio story every day for the next 30 days

How to make blueberry pancakes at home

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy