We've worked out how to make the perfect cheese toastie

We've done it! We finally worked out how to make the perfect cheese toastie.

As part of our Lovin Home Comforts series, we will be bringing you some delicious recipes that you can prepare from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Next up on our list, the perfect cheese toastie...

What you'll need

1/2 red onion chopped

1 tsp brown sugar

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 slices of bread

Butter

Grated cheese

Sriracha sauce

Salt

Pepper

Olive oil

How to do it

1. Place chopped onion into frying pan with olive oil.

2. Add 1 tbsp of balsamic vinegar.

3. Fry onions, add brown sugar and simmer until golden.

4. Butter two slices of bread and place both slices into frying pan with butter side down.

5. Grate enough cheese to fill your toastie.

6. Remove bread from pan when bottom side is crisped.

7. Coat toasted side of one slice of bread with grated cheese.

8. Place caramelised onions on top of cheese.

9. Add sriracha sauce, salt and pepper.

10. Put other slice of bread on top with toasted side on the inside.

11. Place full sandwich in pan and fry both sides until cheese is melted and outer sides of bread are golden brown.

12. Serve.

Feel free to get involved and tell us your favourite at-home recipes with the hashtag #LovinHomeComforts.

And to receive our home comfort tips a couple of times a week sent straight to your email then be sure to tick the Lovin Home Comforts box in the form below.



