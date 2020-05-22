Close

You can do a Disney home workout and we're buzzing to try

By Brian Dillon

May 22, 2020 at 11:00am

Your home workouts just got way more wholesome. Because you can now do a Disney home workout!

Having stumbled across this on social media, I thought that I had to share it with the world.

Brought to us by YouTubers That Disney Girl and EMK Fitness, you can work out to all of your classic Disney faves from Mulan to Hercules to Lizzie Maguire.

In the 20-minute 'HIIT Hop' workout video, we see the pair moving to absolute Disney bangers such as What Dreams Are Made Of from The Lizzie Maguire Movie, Get'cha Head In The Game from High School Musical and Zero to Hero from Hercules.

And it honestly looks like so much fun.

"Ok so if you are someone like me who loves Disney and fitness, and wanted to find a way to jump around to Disney songs with it being called a workout - you have come to the right place," says That Disney Girl.

According to the YouTuber, HIIT HOP is "a form of dance fitness that Emily [EMK Fitness] created which uses a Tabata format and instead of doing traditional HIIT exercises, she disguises them with fun dance moves that will have you sweating and laughing the whole way through!"

She adds, "I am NOT a dancer by any means (which you will very clearly see) but I love doing these classes because they are a great form of cardio and muscle-sculpting and I am always having a great time, even when I look like a fool."

I mean, if you're looking for a way to make your home workouts way more fun, I don't think you can really go wrong with this.

